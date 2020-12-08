Broncos starting cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing a suspension by the NFL for the use of a performance-enhancing drug, according to 9News' Mike Klis.
With Bouye's alleged PED use being linked back to Houston wide receiver Will Fuller and defensive back Bradley Roby, it's likely he will face around a six-game suspension, which is what the NFL issued Fuller and Roby a week ago.
Bouye's suspension comes at a bad time for the Broncos, who are without starting cornerback Bryce Callahan, who is on the IR, and nickel back Essang Bassey, who suffered a season-ending injury Sunday. This means defensive backs De'Vante Bausby, Will Parks, Duke Dawson, Kevin Tolliver and Michel Ojemudia will likely see an increase in playing time in the final four games of the season.
Bouye has totaled 23 tackles and six pass deflections this season.
Remembering Paul Howard
Former NFL offensive lineman and 13-year Bronco Paul Howard died Monday at 70 years old.
Howard was one of the longest-tenured Broncos in franchise history after being drafted by Denver in the third round of the 1973 NFL draft. Howard started 147 games for the Broncos and in 2019 was named a part of the Broncos Top 100 Team.
"Paul Howard was a really good player," former Broncos public relations vice president Jim Saccomano said in a statement to the Broncos. "A lot of guys play a year, play two years, play four years, play eight years. He played almost double the eight years. That's a long time."
Risner says Broncos won up front vs Chiefs
While Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Chiefs was not the result the Broncos wanted, starting left guard Dalton Risner said Tuesday that the offensive line won their battle.
“We controlled the line on Sunday. The Chiefs can watch their film and look up front. Hats off to them. They won, they’re a good football team and there are no moral victories, but we controlled the line up front," Risner said. "We did a better job than their defensive line did, for sure. We can be better in a lot of areas. Like I mentioned earlier, when you establish yourself in the run game and you establish it and impose your will on the defensive line as an offensive front, it opens a lot of different things for your offense."
The Broncos had their second-best rushing game of the season against the Chiefs, running for 179 yards. Running back Melvin Gordon rushed for a season-high 131 yards. Coming into Sunday, the Broncos were 21-0 in their last 21 games when they had a 100-plus yard rusher.
Risner knows if they can run the ball like they did Sunday, they'll have a chance to win more games in the near future.
"Moving forward, if we continue to do that, we will find success," Risner said. "We played one of the best teams in football. Do I give a crap? No, I don’t not. I don’t care how good they are. The (Washington Football Team) just beat the undefeated Steelers. On any given Sunday, a football team can win. I couldn’t care less if they are one of the best teams in the league. We should have won that football game and we had opportunities to."