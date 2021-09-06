ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos officially announced their team captains for the 2021 season Monday, as their season opener at the Giants is Sunday, Sept. 12.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, safety Justin Simmons, safety Kareem Jackson, outside linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and kicker Brandon McManus were the six players to be chosen as captains, which is voted on by players.
"It’s honestly something I’ve thought about for the past couple years," Simmons said. "It means everything... I think it means more because it comes from your peers."
This is the first time in three seasons under coach Vic Fangio that captains were selected for the entire season, instead of game-by-game.
"I just thought this would be something good to do, for a multitude of reasons," Fangio said. "Give it a shot."
Maybe the biggest surprise — at least outside of the facility and the media — was Bridgewater, who two weeks ago was named the Broncos' starting quarterback. Bridgewater, who has only been with the team since the end of April after being traded to Denver from Carolina, has clearly earned the respect of his teammates.
"He's always trying to coach up everybody," Sutton said of Bridgewater. "He's always trying to pass some knowledge down and that's always appreciated. And just the way he carries himself... Teddy is just that guy who carries himself as a leader, as someone who guys want to look up to."
Meanwhile, Sutton is the youngest of the six captains.
But his perseverance this offseason after his season-ending ACL injury last year, on top of the fact that he is one of the oldest wide receivers on the team even at 25 years old — it was clear he deserved it.
"It’s an honor to have your peers name you as somebody they look at as a leader of the team," Sutton said. “I show up every day and go to work. If the coaches want things done a certain way, I try and lead by example and give the young guys and the rest of the team somebody to look up to in terms of how to do stuff the right way.”
Williams earns Fangio's trust
Rookie running back Javonte Williams will be a key contributor in the Broncos' offense this season — no question about it. But is it possible he takes on a bigger role than just the backup running back?
It certainly sounds like the second-round pick is more than ready to do so, which comes as no surprise as he's been phenomenal throughout camp and the preseason.
"He's earned that trust," Fangio said, "and we're not at all against playing him in any situation, in any time of the game."
Chubb, Fant expected to play Sunday
After not practicing last week, tight end Noah Fant (leg) and Bradley Chubb (ankle) both returned to the field Monday in preparation for the Giants. Chubb, though, was limited during practice.
Still, Fangio said he expects to be ready to play on Sunday.