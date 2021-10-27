ENGLEWOOD — Teddy Bridgewater's hasn't hit the panic button just yet, but it's safe to say the Broncos quarterback certainly has his hand hovering that button.
"It's not time to panic, but it almost is," Bridgewater said Wednesday. "This thing can go in the wrong direction fast. And I think we have that sense of urgency and we're going out there with the right mindset... We can turn this thing around. We're sitting at 3-4 — we're right at the halfway point and we're not in a bad position. We'd like to be in a better position, but that's on us."
Some in Broncos Country may disagree with Bridgewater, having already hit the panic button after four-straight losses. And Bridgewater, while he's never been one to press, knows there needs to be a better focus moving forward this season.
"I'm the guy who's going to be calm always," Bridgewater said. "Make sure that guys know they're special, they're here for a reason, continue to build guys' confidence up until kickoff and throughout the course of the game. It's a locker room, though, that has a ton of confidence in themselves... Guys are juiced up mentally."
Bridgewater himself isn't above criticism these past four weeks.
After his hot start in the first three games, Bridgewater's production has dropped tremendously while dealing with a concussion and a foot injury. Specifically in the past two games, against the Raiders and Browns, Bridgewater has turned the ball over five times while the offense has stalled early in games.
"It starts with holding yourself accountable and taking ownership in what's going on here," Bridgewater said. "I take full accountability of not getting out to fast starts in games, the pass game not being efficient early in games, I turned the ball over a couple times these past couple games — you take accountability for those actions and you take ownership in it... I know if I'm playing at my best then we're in a position to win football games."
If the Broncos want to turn this thing around, Bridgewater will have to be a large part of that, and coach Vic Fangio knows that.
"He's still running the operation very well," Fangio said, "making good decisions for the most part, players have good confidence in him and I'm confident we'll get it turned around and when we do, the quarterback will get too much credit as he's maybe now getting too much blame."
Jeudy has 'good practice'
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy continues to trend in the right direction to play on Sunday. Jeudy, who suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 1, returned to full practice for the first time Tuesday and is progressing the right way to play against Washington.
"I thought he had a good practice (on Tuesday)," Fangio said. "Ran around good. Looked good running routes. I was pleased with how he looked."
Fuller 'not happy'
Having been benched after the Pittsburgh game in Week 5, cornerback Kyle Fuller has not seen near as much playing time as he'd like. The Broncos signed Fuller this offseason on a one-year, $9.5 million contract and hasn't quite lived up to expectations, sitting behind Ronald Darby and rookie Pat Surtain II. Fuller could be a valuable piece for the Broncos at the trade deadline on Nov. 2.
"He's not happy with the spot he's in, but he's handling it the way you would like him to handle it," Fangio said. "He's not happy but he's not malcontent either."
Simmons enjoys being 'girl dad'
Over the weekend, Broncos safety Justin Simmons had his second daughter with his wife, Taryn. Simmons talked Wednesday about what it means to be a "girl dad" — something former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant most notably took pride in as a father of three girls.
"Being a girl dad is the best," Simmons said. "I loved my daughter before the unfortunate passing of Kobe, but then I think really diving into his perspective of like — Kobe was my sports idol growing up. I just look back at those interviews and I already loved my daughter, but then it really hit me, man, there's something about investing as a dad, as a man into your daughter's life. It's just such a special bond."
Injury report: Miller misses second practice
Outside linebacker Von Miller missed his second straight day of practice Wednesday with an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns. Fangio said his status for Sunday will likely be questionable. Nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb) also missed his second-straight practice, while outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip) and left tackle Garett Bolles (foot) were limited after both missing Tuesday.
It does appear the Broncos get tight end Albert Okwuegbunam back this week after returning off the injured reserve with a
"He didn’t seem to have any effects and didn’t come in today with after-effects, so arrow up there," Fangio said of Okwuegbunam.