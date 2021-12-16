ENGLEWOOD — Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was named this year's Ed Block Courage Award winner, coach Vic Fangio announced Thursday. The annual award honors players who "exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage."
Sutton, who is coming off a season-ending ACL injury in 2020, was chosen for the honor by his teammates.
“Courtland was the winner there, chosen by his peers. Obviously very deserving," coach Vic Fangio said. "He had the tough ACL injury last year and had a tough rehab, but he fought through it with a great commitment. Not every day in rehab is a good day but you wouldn’t know that by being around Courtland through his rehab. I saw him almost every day during his rehab and even if he wasn’t having a good day, he had the attitude that tomorrow will be a better day. He just fought through everything."
While the award is designated for players, the Broncos also recognized tight ends coach Wade Harman, who has been battling prostate cancer for the past eight months. Harman, 58, has been on the Broncos' staff since 2019.
"He was diagnosed with prostate cancer about eight months ago and had to go through treatment," Fangio said. "Went through the treatment during training camp and the preseason. Many times, we’d be stretching out here at 9:15 a.m. or so, and he’d be pulling in from his treatment and walking right onto the field for stretch, so we recognized Wade in that regard too.
“Most people didn’t know about it early on in training camp and stuff. I did obviously, and I noticed nothing different. The people that didn’t know anything never noticed anything, so he just kept trucking along. You guys don’t know Wade very well, but Wade is an old country bumpkin from Iowa on the farm — he’s a tough sucker.”
COVID-19 protocols increase
After over 100 positive tests among players since Monday, the NFL has increased its COVID-19 protocols, it announced Thursday.
"Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel," the NFL said in a statement. "We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19."
The Broncos have been taking extra precaution the past several weeks, by spreading meetings out and wearing masks indoors, meaning most of the new protocols have already been in place. They currently have four players on the COVID-19 list: outside linebacker Malik Reed, running back Mike Boone, safety P.J. Locke and practice squad wide receiver Seth Williams.
Callahan expected back
Cornerback Bryce Callahan is expected to play this Sunday, since injuring his knee in Week 8 against Washington. Callahan was activated last week against Detroit and was able to play, but was held out for caution.
Unless he has a setback in practice, he intends to start at nickel against the Bengals.
"He looked fine yesterday," Fangio said. "I was glad we weren’t forced to play him last week, so he got some practice last week, and he’s ready to go."
Injury report
Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (foot), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) and running back Javonte Williams (knee) did not practice Thursday. Williams is still expected to play Sunday, according to Fangio.