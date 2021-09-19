JACKSONVILLE — Sunday marked 364 days since Courtland Sutton's ACL injury a season ago.
And on the day before the one-year anniversary of the devastating injury, Sutton didn't disappoint. He had nine receptions for 159 yards — both career highs — in the Broncos' 23-13 win over the Jaguars.
The old Sutton is back, and in a big way.
Sutton was heavily relied on Sunday, after star receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered an ankle injury Week 1 and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve. But no Jeudy, no problem for the Broncos, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went 26 for 34 with 328 yards and two touchdowns, hitting wide receiver Tim Patrick for a 12-yard score in the second quarter and tight end Noah Fant for a 14-yard score in the third.
