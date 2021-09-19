Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo missed his second field goal of the game just before halftime, helping the Broncos take a 10-7 lead back to the locker room.
Teddy Bridgewater hit Tim Patrick on a crossing route for a touchdown in the final two minutes of the second quarter to give the Broncos a lead.
Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter for play-by-play updates and commentary from today's game:
Read our preview coverage here:
Woody Paige: Urban Meyer has work to do if he wants to revive the Jaguars, starting with a game against the Broncos
Stay with Gazette.com after the game for full coverage, including analysis and commentary from columnists Paul Klee and Woody Paige.