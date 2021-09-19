Stay with Gazette.com for the latest updates from Sunday's matchup between the Broncos and the Jaguars. Kickoff is 11 a.m. at TIAA Bank Field.
Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter for play-by-play updates and commentary from today's game:
Read our preview coverage here:
Woody Paige: Urban Meyer has work to do if he wants to revive the Jaguars, starting with a game against the Broncos
Stay with Gazette.com after the game for full coverage, including analysis and commentary from columnists Paul Klee and Woody Paige.