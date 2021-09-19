Jacksonville's Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff for a touchdown after Brandon McManus' 40-yard field goal to cut Denver's lead to 10 with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Surtain II, who intercepted a pass on the Jaguars' previous possession, broke up a pass on Jacksonville's two-point conversion.
Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter for play-by-play updates and commentary from today's game:
Read our preview coverage here:
Woody Paige: Urban Meyer has work to do if he wants to revive the Jaguars, starting with a game against the Broncos
Stay with Gazette.com after the game for full coverage, including analysis and commentary from columnists Paul Klee and Woody Paige.