Jacksonville's Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff for a touchdown after Brandon McManus' 40-yard field goal to cut Denver's lead to 10 with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Surtain II, who intercepted a pass on the Jaguars' previous possession, broke up a pass on Jacksonville's two-point conversion.

Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter for play-by-play updates and commentary from today's game: 

Read our preview coverage here: 

3 keys to a Broncos victory vs the Jaguars: Make Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable
Woody Paige: Urban Meyer has work to do if he wants to revive the Jaguars, starting with a game against the Broncos
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater looks to replicate Sunday's performance vs. Jaguars
Charlie Strong reflects on time with Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Broncos vs Jaguars

Stay with Gazette.com after the game for full coverage, including analysis and commentary from columnists Paul Klee and Woody Paige. 

Load comments