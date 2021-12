It's Sunday night. It's the Broncos against the Chiefs. And its for first place in the AFC West.

The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since 2015. They are trying to change that tonight.

Stay with The Gazette for updates:

Latest update: 4Q: Chiefs get a pick-six

Daniel Sorensen intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and took it 75-yards to give the Chiefs six more points. The Chiefs lead 22-3 now, putting this one pretty much out of reach for the Broncos with just over nine minutes remaining.

4Q: Chiefs tack on another field goal

Broncos special teams botched the punt return, giving the Chiefs the ball back in their own territory. The defense did its job, keeping the Chiefs to just a field goal. Somehow the Broncos are still in this with over 13 minutes left to play.

3Q: Chiefs lead 13-3

The Chiefs made a 45-yard field goal to add to their lead.

2Q: Long drive, but Broncos come up empty handed

Twenty plays. 88 yards. Over 11 minutes. Yet the Broncos walked away empty despite going for it, and succeeding, on a gutsy fourth and seven call during the drive. The Chiefs will get the ball to start the second half.

2Q: Broncos get on board

The Broncos finally got some momentum, only to get bogged down with penalties once they reached the red zone. They still managed a 42-yard field goal to cut the chiefs lead to 10-3.

1Q: Chiefs lead 10-0

The Broncos offense doesn't have a first down, and their defense is having no luck slowing down the Chiefs. They held them to a field goal on their second drive, but have still dug themselves into a 10-0 hole.

1Q: Chiefs strike first, lead 7-0

Patrick Mahomes couldn't find an open receiver, so he did it himself. Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field, then ran the last 10 yards into the end zone to give them a 7-0 lead.

Read preview coverage of the game here: