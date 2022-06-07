DENVER — The Broncos appear to have a new owner.

The team announced Tuesday night that Walmart heir Rob Walton, along with Walmart board of directors and chairman Greg Penner — Walton's son-in-law — have reached an agreement with the Pat Bowlen Trust to purchase the team. According to 9News, Walton and Penner purchased the team for $4.65 billion, which is a U.S. sports-franchise record.

While the Broncos and Walton-Penner family have agreed in principle to the sale, it will still need the approval of 24 other league owners. Though, that's not expected to be an issue.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner throughout this process," Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "Learning more about their background and vision for the Denver Broncos, I am confident that their leadership and support will help this team achieve great things on and off the field."

Walton, 77, is the son of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton is worth nearly $70 billion. He has been the frontrunner to purchase the team, since putting his name in the hat months ago. Penner, 52, has been the chairman of Walmart since 2015, replacing Walton and is married to Walton's daughter, Carrie Walton Penner.

The group has been apart of the process for months, touring the facilities a month ago and placing their final bid on Monday, along with three other bidders — Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, founder of Clearlake Capital Group Jose E. Feliciano and president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage Mat Ishbia.

Co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson will also be a part of the ownership group, as she also serves as Chair of the Board of Starbucks Corporation and is a director of JPMorgan Chase.

"We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos," Walton said in a statement. "Carrie, Greg and I are inspired by the opportunity to steward this great organization in a vibrant community full of opportunity and passionate fans. Having lived and worked in Colorado, we’ve always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we’ve learned more about the team, staff and Broncos Country over the last few months."

The team was officially put up for sale by the Bowlen family Feb. 1, after a nearly three-year dispute following the death of long-time owner Pat Bowlen. Bowlen was the owner since 1984, purchasing the team for approximately $70 million from Edgar Kaiser Jr. And under Bowlen, the Broncos found a good amount of success, winning three Super Bowls. He became known as one of the best owners in American professional sports.

"I sincerely appreciate the cooperation of our football leadership, executive team and staffs at both UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High over the last few months and years," said Ellis, who is expected to retire this offseason. "We also want to recognize the work of Allen & Company and Proskauer Rose, which have guided us through this process in a timely and efficient manner. While this purchase and sale agreement is pending approval from the NFL’s finance committee and league ownership, today marks a significant step on the path to an exciting new chapter in Broncos history."

The Walton-Penner ownership group has a lengthy to-do list once approved by the league owners, including possibly getting former quarterback Peyton Manning involved in the front office and looking at maybe building a new stadium. This also completes a busy offseason for the Broncos, which have hired a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and traded for Russell Wilson.

Walton and Penner will be the seventh owner in the franchise's history, and they certainly have big shoes to fill replacing Bowlen.

"Thank you to Joe Ellis and the staff of the Broncos for the first-class manner in which they have conducted this sale process," Walton said. "In addition, we thank Hogan Lovells for their guidance and support in this effort. We look forward to earning the confidence and support of the NFL as we take the next step in this process. When the necessary approval procedures are met, our family is excited to share more with Broncos fans, the organization and the community."