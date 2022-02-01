DENVER • The Broncos are officially up for sale.
The Pat Bowlen trust announced Tuesday that the team will go up for sale this off-season, after Bowlen had previously owned the team since 1984; he died in June 2019. The Broncos have retained Steve Greenberg of Allen & Company as their financial adviser and Leccese of Proskauer Rose LLP as legal adviser for the transition.
The sale is expected to be the largest in American professional sports history.
"Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures," Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community."
The Broncos will be sold in an auction with the hope that the team is sold sometime before next season — it could be sold within the next several months. And there are expected to be multiple bidders, including separate ownership groups that include former Broncos quarterbacks Peyton Manning and John Elway, according to The Gazette's Woody Paige.
It's expected the team will cost at least $3 billion and possibly closer to $5 billion. The current highest-paid price for a U.S. professional sports team is $2.75 billion, which is the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. The Carolina Panthers were bought in 2018 for $2.275 billion. Once the team is officially sold, the new controlling owner will have to receive approval from 24 of the 31 other owners.
The team being sold was an expected move, with Bowlen's children unable to come to an agreement on who should own the team after their father's death. Brittany Bowlen, who is the third youngest of Bowlen's seven children, has let it known it's her dream to follow in her father's footsteps and become the controlling owner of the Broncos. But Brittany did not receive the unanimous support of the other six Bowlen children, leaving the family with no other option than selling the team.
“When Pat Bowlen purchased the Denver Broncos in 1984 with the help of his siblings — John, Bill and Marybeth — he set out with the goal of being No. 1 in everything," the Bowlen family said in a statement. "Over the past 38 seasons, his vision enabled the Broncos to become champions on and off the field. With today beginning the Broncos’ transition to new ownership, our family is overwhelmed with gratitude for what this organization and community have meant to us. There are truly no words to express our deep appreciation to all of Broncos Country for its unwavering support during the past four decades."
Under Bowlen's leadership, the Broncos became one of the most successful franchises in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls. In many ways, Bowlen changed professional sports in Colorado forever, turning Denver into a die-hard football city.
“Pat used to say the Broncos belonged to the fans and that ultimately this was their team," the Bowlen family said. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for this incredible ride. It has been the honor of our lifetime. All of us know that the impact of 'Mr. B' will live on with the Broncos and in the hearts, minds and memories of the fans."