DENVER — Broncos new head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced the hiring of seven coaches Monday, including three position coaches.
Hackett, who was hired Jan. 28, has been putting together his staff over the last several weeks, first hiring Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as quarterbacks coach and Butch Barry as offensive line coach. It's anticipated that Hackett will also hire Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero as the Broncos' new defensive coordinator.
On top of those hires, the Broncos announced the following seven additional hires:
Peter Hansen, linebackers
Bert Watts, outside linebackers
Jake Moreland, tight ends
Dom Capers, senior defensive assistant
Ben Steele, assistant offensive line
Mike Mallory, assistant special teams
Ramon Chinyoung, offensive quality control