Broncos Hackett Football

Denver Broncos new head coach Nathaniel Hackett makes a point during a news conference to introduce the new coach Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Broncos new head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced the hiring of seven coaches Monday, including three position coaches.

Hackett, who was hired Jan. 28, has been putting together his staff over the last several weeks, first hiring Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as quarterbacks coach and Butch Barry as offensive line coach. It's anticipated that Hackett will also hire Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero as the Broncos' new defensive coordinator.

On top of those hires, the Broncos announced the following seven additional hires:

Peter Hansen, linebackers

Bert Watts, outside linebackers

Jake Moreland, tight ends

Dom Capers, senior defensive assistant

Ben Steele, assistant offensive line

Mike Mallory, assistant special teams

Ramon Chinyoung, offensive quality control

Load comments