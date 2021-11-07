ARLINGTON — In dominant fashion, the Broncos beat the Cowboys, 30-16, on the road Sunday.
Here are thee takeaways from the game:
Javonte Williams leads rushing attack
Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams was spectacular Sunday, earning his first 100-yard rushing performance of his career. Williams rushed the ball 17 times for 111 yards. His counterpart, Melvin Gordon, also had a big day on the ground, rushing for 80 yards on 21 carries.
It was the Broncos' best rushing performance of the season, totaling 192 yards on the ground.
Defense stuffs Cowboys on third, fourth down
After trading outside linebacker Von Miller on Monday, the Broncos defense put together arguably their best performance of the season against a Cowboys offense that entered the game ranked the best in the NFL. The Broncos held the high-powered Cowboys to only 290 total yards, their lowest total of the season.
The Cowboys were an abysmal 5 of 13 on third down and 0 of 4 on fourth down. Rookie safety Caden Sterns also had the only turnover of the game on an interception in the fourth quarter.
Broncos dominate time of possession
The Broncos dominated the time of possession Sunday, having the ball for 41:12 to the Cowboys' 18:48. Controlling the clock was huge for the Broncos' momentum, not allowing the Cowboys' offense to get anything going.