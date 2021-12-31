ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos added five more players to the COVID-19/reserve list Friday, including two of their top players in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.
Starting inside linebacker Baron Browning, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim also joined Jeudy and Chubb, bringing the Broncos' total to 16 players, including seven starters. Broncos defensive line coach Bill Kollar also tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and will not coach Sunday.
Fangio said with so many players out, the Broncos will have to adjust their game plan Sunday. He also added there has been no discussion of postponing the game due to the outbreak.
"Obviously it does, but it's not like we're recreating the wheel here," Fangio said. "We've just got to adjust some of the plays offensively to fit our personnel, both from a talent standpoint and a knowledge standpoint. And the same thing will happen defensively."
The two positions decimated the most are wide receiver and outside linebacker, which will each be down two or three key contributors.
Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland (practice squad) are all out at receiver, meaning Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton and Seth Williams will likely carry the load. Chubb, Cooper and Stephen Weatherly are out at outside linebacker, leaving Malik Reed and Aaron Patrick as the only options there. Fangio said rookie outside linebacker Andre Mintze could also play, too, but is currently on the COVID-19/reserve list and the injured reserve — he would have to be activated Saturday.
The Broncos did activate Williams, running back Damarea Crockett, wide receiver Travis Fulgham and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad.
"I'm very confident and bullish on the guys that are going to be playing for us," Fangio said. "We've got some great opportunities for some guys that have been showing good on the practice field."
Below are the 19 players that have been added to the COVID-19/reserve list this week. Players who were added Monday may be able to play Sunday being they are within the five-day window to be cleared.
Monday:
NT Mike Purcell*
OLB Andrew Mintze (injured reserve)
DL Harris (practice squad)
Wednesday:
WR Tim Patrick*
S Caden Sterns
T Calvin Anderson (injured reserve)
WR Tyrie Cleveland (practice squad)
Thursday:
CB Bryce Callahan*
DB Mike Ford
RT Bobby Massie*
OLB Stephen Weatherly
Friday:
OLB Jonathon Cooper
DL McTelvin Agim
OLB Bradley Chubb*
WR Jerry Jeudy*
ILB Baron Browning*
Asterisks* indicate those players are starters.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only