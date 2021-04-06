The Broncos added depth to its defensive line Tuesday, signing Minnesota defensive lineman Shamar Stephen, a source confirmed to The Gazette.

Stephen, 30, comes to Denver with seven years of experience, playing in Minnesota from 2014-17, Seattle in 2018 and back in Minnesota in 2019-20. He's started 65 games in his career, totaling 173 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Last season, he played a career-high 662 snaps and started all 16 games for the Vikings, recording 34 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack.

The addition makes sense for the Broncos, considering new general manager George Paton's connection to Minnesota, having worked there while Stephen was a Viking. It was also a necessary move to add depth up front.

Stephen's role will likely be as a backup, behind Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell and Dre'Mont Jones. But in a league that defensive linemen rarely play more than 60-70% of the snaps in a single game, Stephen could play a big role for the Broncos.