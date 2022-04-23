DENVER — The draft is less than a week away and with nine picks in this year's draft, the Broncos are looking to bolster their roster.
Broncos GM George Paton previewed the draft Friday, saying he feels like they have a lot of value in their picks, despite not having a first round pick. But what about The Gazette’s Broncos beat writer, George Stoia?
Stoia took his best swing at being Denver’s GM, putting together his final seven-round mock draft below:
Round 2, No. 64: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
Bonitto is considered one of the better EDGE rushers in this year's draft and Paton has made it clear that the Broncos are in the market for an EDGE. Last season at Oklahoma, he totaled 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Bonitto has met with the Broncos ahead of the draft.
Round 3, No. 75: Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
Strange is a versatile interior offensive lineman at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds. He started 44 games at Chattanooga, mostly playing left guard. He has met with the Broncos and could be a nice fit in coach Nathaniel Hackett's outside zone system.
Round 3, No. 96: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
The Broncos don't have a lot of depth at inside linebacker and Tindall could be a contributor immediately, especially on special teams. As a starter on the national championship team last season, he totaled 67 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Round 4, No. 115: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
After trading away Noah Fant, the Broncos will likely draft a tight end and Woods would be good value on Day 3. In his lone season at Virginia last year, he totaled 44 receptions, 598 yards and eight touchdowns. His 4.61-second 40-yard dash was the second fastest among tight ends at the combine.
Round 4, No. 116: Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
Kinnard was a three-year starter at right tackle for Kentucky, making a real option for the Broncos, which hope to sure-up that right side of the offensive line. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Kinnard can play inside or outside on the offensive line and might fit well in Hackett's offense.
Round 5, No. 152: Zamir White, RB, Georgia
The Broncos do need a backup running back for next season and White could be available in the fifth round to provide some fresh legs. White only played three seasons in college and split time at Georgia, rushing for 856 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Round 6, No. 206: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama
Jobe may not be available come the sixth round, but if he is, the Broncos could look to take him at any point on Day 3. Jobe didn't have his best season at Alabama in 2021, but has shown flashes to eventually be a starter in the NFL. He had 38 tackles and two interceptions last season.
Round 7, No. 232: Emeka Emezie, WR, N.C. State
The Broncos don't necessarily need a wide receiver in this year's draft, but could take a chance on a guy late in the draft, especially if they can contribute on special teams. In his fifth year at N.C. State, Emezie totaled 60 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.
Round 7, No. 234: Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State
Paton knows the importance of having depth at corner and Jolly could be a nice late-round pick up. Jolly was a three-time Sun Belt first-team selection, totaling 26 tackles and one interception in eight games last season.