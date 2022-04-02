It's April, which means the NFL Draft is nearly here.
And while the Broncos don't have a first-round pick currently after trading it away for quarterback Russell Wilson, they still have eight picks to work with and several positions to fill.
"We have one second, two thirds and two fourths," Broncos general manager George Paton said. "We can do whatever we want and feel really good about it."
Paton was unpredictable in first draft as GM and will likely make several moves again this year to either obtain more picks later in the draft or possibly move up.
But what about The Gazette’s Broncos beat writer, George Stoia? Stoia took his best swing at being Denver’s GM, putting together a full seven-round mock draft below:
Round 2, Pick No. 64 (via Rams): Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
The Broncos are likely to target an offensive tackle early in the draft, as that's one of their top needs this off-season. And Faalele would be a solid choice at the end of the second round, as he's one of the largest players in the draft at 6-foot-8, 384 pounds. Faalele started 23 games at Minnesota and was a All-Big Ten First Team (coaches) selection in 2021.
Round 3, Pick No. 75: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
Edge is another top target for the Broncos and that's also the strength of this draft, with several top edge rushers likely dropping to the middle rounds. Before last season, Bonitto was considered a possible first- or second-round pick and has since slightly dropped and could be available in the third round. He was a three-year starter at Oklahoma, totaling 19.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.
Round 3, Pick No. 96 (via Rams): Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
After trading away Noah Fant this off-season, the Broncos are also in need of a tight end in the draft. Dulcich would be a good pickup in the third round as he was a productive two-year starter at UCLA. In 2021, he totaled 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns.
Round 4, Pick No. 115: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
The Broncos are also in the market for a linebacker and Andersen would fit nicely in new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme. At 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, Andersen is a fierce defender and was one of the better linebackers in college football last season, with 147 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.
Round 4, Pick No. 116 (via Seahawks): Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
A team can never have too many corners and, as Paton showed last draft, he likes to load up on defensive backs on Day 3 of the draft. Goodrich was a two-year starter at Clemson and had a productive senior season, totaling 42 tackles and two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.
Round 5, Pick No. 152: Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State
Losing Shelby Harris this off-season, the Broncos will need to add depth at the defensive line, and Garrett is a player who could plug into the rotation immediately. A five-year player at Ohio State, Garrett had his most productive season last year with seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He'd also add to a Broncos defense full of Buckeye talent in defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and linebackers Baron Browning and Jonathan Cooper.
Round 6, Pick No. 206 (via Eagles): Josh Paschal, edge, Kentucky
Toward the end of the draft, Paton and the Broncos will likely load up on positions of need, taking chances on several players who could end up as future starters. Paschal would be a good late-round get, playing five years at Kentucky and starting the past three seasons. In 2021, he totaled 15 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Round 7, Pick No. 232: Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin
Expect the Broncos also to load up on the offensive line, especially at tackle. Bruss would be a solid pick on Day 3, having played both guard and tackle in his college career, making him versatile, which the Broncos have made clear they want in offensive linemen. Bruss was a three-year starter at Wisconsin and would fit well in coach Nathaniel Hackett's outside-zone scheme.