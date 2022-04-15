DENVER — The draft is only two weeks away and the Broncos have plenty of holes they're looking to fill this April.
The Broncos don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, which will take place April 28-30, but still have three picks in the top 100. The Gazette's George Stoia took his best swing at being Denver’s GM, putting together a full seven-round mock draft below.
Round 2, No. 64: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Considered the top tight end in this year's draft, McBride would be a good fit for the Broncos on and off the field. On the field, McBride was the best tight end in college football last season, winning the Mackey Award and totaling 90 receptions, 1,121 yards and one touchdown. And off the field, he'd surely be a fan favorite as he's a Colorado native, growing up in Fort Morgan.
Round 3, No. 75: Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
Parham has already met with the Broncos in a top-30 visit and there's good reason for Denver to be interested. Parham was a four-year starter at Memphis, playing both guard and tackle. While small at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, Parham is a versatile blocker with his specialty coming in the run game, which would pair nicely with coach Nathaniel Hackett's outside zone scheme. He could also compete at center.
Round 3, No. 96: Deangelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
Another player who has met with the Broncos, Malone is an intriguing prospect that showcased elite pass-rushing at Western Kentucky. He was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, totaling 17.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also holds the school record for career sacks with 34.
Round 4, No. 115: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
The Broncos need depth at linebacker and Bernard could be a potential solution, as he has some of the most experience of any linebacker in the draft. Bernard was a three-year starter at Baylor, earning All-Big 12 honors each season. As a senior, he was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, totaling a team-high 103 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Round 4, No. 116: Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
Flott has also met with the Broncos and will likely be available on Day 3 of the draft. Flott started the past two seasons at LSU, totaling 28 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception in his final collegiate season. At 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, Flott isn't the biggest corner, but does have solid instincts and could be a solid backup early in his career.
Round 5, No. 145: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
Jones recently met with the Broncos and could be a late-round addition for Denver. At 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, Jones has the size to be a future starting tackle in the NFL, starting at left tackle at Southern Utah. If drafted by the Broncos, Jones would likely be a long-term project at right tackle.
Round 6, No. 206: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
Gunter was an elite pass rusher in college and would likely play at outside linebacker for the Broncos. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Gunter likely will play on the edge behind Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed. In 2021, he totaled 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Round 7, No. 232: TJ Pledger, RB, Utah
The Broncos still need a backup running back for next season and Pledger might be the perfect fit, as he's shown he can also be a contributor on special teams. At 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, Pledger isn't a bruiser like Javonte Williams, which could be useful as a change-of-pace back. In 2021, he totaled 694 yards and six touchdowns. Before playing at Utah, he was Oklahoma's kick returner in 2019 and 2020.