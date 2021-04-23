Trade up, trade back, stand pat.

Come Thursday night at the NFL draft, the Broncos could take any of those three options and few would be surprised. The Gazette's George Stoia has already made a mock for if Denver trades up for a quarterback and another if the Broncos decide to stand pat at No. 9. Now, he's made one for if they decide to trade back and obtain more draft capital.

Check out Stoia's third mock draft below compared to CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson's and NFL.com's Chad Reuter's latest mocks ahead of the draft on Thursday.

First round, No. 9

Reuter, NFL: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Wilson, CBS: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Stoia, The Gazette: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Why Owusu-Koramoah: The Broncos aren't going to take Owusu-Koramoah, but if they move back in the first, he might be the top name to circle. While many have mocked Denver to take a cornerback in the first round if the Broncos go defense, GM George Paton said Thursday they don't need to take corner after landing Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby in free agency. That leaves linebacker as their top need on defense and Owusu-Koramoah is maybe the best fit. Not to mention, Paton watched his pro day in-person.

In two years at Notre Dame, he totaled 96 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He's versatile, having played wide receiver in high school, and could play inside or outside. At Notre Dame, he played "rover" meaning he was all over the field.

While Owusu-Koromoah would be a great pick later in the first, if the Broncos can land a quarterback — specifically Justin Fields or Trey Lance — they will likely give it a shot.

Second round, No. 40

Reuter, NFL: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Wilson, CBS: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Stoia, The Gazette: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Why Leatherwood: The Broncos could certainly take a tackle in the first round, but there are also several great options in the second round, including Leatherwood. He was one of the top left tackles in college football the last two years at Alabama. Leatherwood, though, has only played left tackle and the Broncos need a right tackle. But it's assumed he could make the switch and he's certainly worth taking a chance on as some believe he could be one the best young tackles in football.

Third round, No. 71

Reuter, NFL: Trade

Wilson, CBS: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Stoia, The Gazette: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Why Carter: The Broncos probably will take a running back at some point during the draft and Carter would be a nice pickup. He's considered one of the best running backs in the draft, having rushed for 1,245 yards and eight touchdowns in only 11 games last season. He and Melvin Gordon could be one of the best duos in the NFL if paired together.

Fourth round, No. 114

Reuter, NFL: Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas

Wilson, CBS: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

Stoia, The Gazette: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Why Cisco: Safety is another position the Broncos have to address in the draft and if Cisco falls to the fourth round, he could be a steal. Once considered one of the best safeties in the draft, Cisco's stock has dropped a bit after suffering a season-ending injury last year that allowed him to only play two games. But in his freshman and sophomore seasons at Syracuse, he was one of the best safeties in college football with 87 total tackles and 12 interceptions.

Fifth round, No. 152

Reuter, NFL: Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio)

Wilson, CBS: Michael Menet, OC, Penn State

Stoia, The Gazette: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

Why Williams: Like Cisco, Williams could be a steal this late in the draft. Before his senior season at Oklahoma State, he was considered a possible first-rounder. But after playing in only eight games and totaling only 13 tackles, three passes defensed and zero interceptions, his stock has dropped. Still, many believe Williams has the skills to be a starting cornerback in the NFL.

Sixth round, No. 191

Reuter, NFL: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Wilson, CBS: Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa

Stoia, The Gazette: Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State

Why Robinson: A three-year starter at Florida State, Robinson brings a lot of experience to the table at much needed position. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he's not the biggest edge rusher, but he was one of the most consistent defensive players in the ACC the last three years. In those three seasons, he totaled 100 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Seventh round, No. 237

Reuter, NFL: Dax Mline, WR, BYU

Wilson, CBS: Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC

Stoia, The Gazette: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Why Johnson: Don't be surprised if the Broncos add more depth to the linebacker room late in the draft, as this year's linebacking class is loaded. Johnson would be a good pickup late, having totaled 209 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He was a two-year starter at inside linebacker at Texas A&M.

Seventh round, No. 239

Reuter, NFL: Alani Pututau, EDGE, Adams State

Wilson, CBS: Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois

Stoia, The Gazette: Tre Norwood, S, Oklahoma

Why Norwood: Having played both cornerback, nickelback and safety at Oklahoma, Norwood would be a great late-round or undrafted free agent signing. Norwood suffered several injuries during his college career, but after finally being healthy last year, he recorded a conference-high five interceptions.

Seventh round, No. 253

Reuter, NFL: Lawrence Woods, CB, Truman State

Wilson, CBS: Earnest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Stoia, The Gazette: Pro Wells, TE, TCU

Why Adams: Tight end depth isn't a huge concern for the Broncos heading into the draft, but it wouldn't be shocking if they pick one up late as there are several that should be available in the sixth and seventh rounds, including Wells. In his three years at TCU, he served as a top red zone target, catching eight touchdowns on only 32 career receptions.