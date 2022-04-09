DENVER • George Paton only has a few more weeks before selecting his second draft class as Broncos general manager.
Paton has a few holes to fill in this year's draft, which currently features eight picks for the Broncos with zero in the first round. The Gazette’s Broncos beat writer, George Stoia, took his best swing at being Denver’s GM, putting together a full seven-round mock draft below. View Stoia's first 2022 mock draft here.
Round 2, No. 64 Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
Asamoah is a versatile linebacker who is known for his speed, running a 4.56 40-yard dash at the combine. As a junior last season at Oklahoma, Asamoah started 12 games at inside linebacker, totaling 80 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one sack. He's expected to be drafted on Day 2.
Round 3, No. 75: Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
Strange has already met with the Broncos on a top 30 visit and would be a good fit in coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense. Strange can play both guard or center and is best known for his footwork and understanding of blocking angles, which would work well in Hackett's outside zone scheme.
Round 3, No. 96: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
Walker is an intriguing prospect because, while he only played at right tackle during his college career, he could also move inside. Walker struggled as a pass protector, but is excellent in run blocking, making him a possible pick for the Broncos. Though, he'd likely be a long-term project and not a Day 1 starter at tackle.
Round 4, No. 115: Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
Flott has met with the Broncos and is likely going to be available in the fourth round if the Broncos are interested. Flott started the past two seasons at LSU, totaling 40 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 2021 as a junior. At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Flott is a little small at corner, but if he can put on weight and develop, he could be a potential contributor.
Round 4, No. 116: Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
Calcaterra is arguably the most interesting tight end prospect in the draft, having great receiving skills but also an injury-riddled past. Calcaterra medically retired from football in 2019 while at Oklahoma, before returning to the game at SMU in 2021. Last season at SMU, he totaled 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns.
Round 5, No. 145: Isaiah Thomas, edge, Oklahoma
Thomas has also met with the Broncos leading up to the draft, and may or may not be available come the fifth round. If he's still there, Thomas would be a good pick up, having been an elite pass rusher his final two college seasons. In 2020 and 2021, Thomas combined for 69 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 22 games.
Round 6, No. 206: Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
With Melvin Gordon likely signing elsewhere, the Broncos will be on the search for a running back and Chandler could be a nice late-round addition. A grad transfer in 2021, Chandler rushed for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in his lone season at North Carolina. He could be a nice pairing with fellow Tar Heel Javonte Williams.
Round 7, No. 232: Carson Wells, edge, Colorado
Wells isn't the most talented edge in this year's draft, but has a high motor and natural football instincts. He had a productive senior season in Boulder, totaling 51 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, playing at outside linebacker. Like Jonathan Cooper last year, Wells could be a steal in the seventh round.