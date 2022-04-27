DENVER — The NFL Draft is here and the Broncos will soon be on the clock.
The Broncos have nine picks in this year's draft, which will take place Thursday through Saturday: No. 64, No. 75, No. 96, No. 115, No. 116, No. 145, No. 206, No. 232 and No. 234. Without a first round pick — thanks to the Russell Wilson trade — the Broncos will lean on finding talent in later rounds, still holding three picks in the top 100.
"I feel really good about where we’re at. I feel good about our prep," Broncos GM George Paton said. "The hay is not quite in the barn, but we’re getting close. We still have some clusters to sort through throughout our board, but we’re getting through that this weekend. We’ll start having some mock drafts early (in the) week, then we’ll make our calls and get a pulse for the league. Then obviously, it’s showtime. We’re really looking forward to the draft."
Here's everything you need to know about the Broncos' draft, from positions of need, players to watch, when the Broncos might make trades and who will be involved in the drafting process:
Positions of need
Edge: This may be the Broncos' top priority and the upcoming draft and Paton could draft multiple edge rushers to add depth to the room. Currently, Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory and Malik Reed are Denver's top edge players, with Jonathon Cooper and Andre Mintze behind them. As Paton said, edge is the strongest position in this year's class with several top players expected to be available on Day 2 and 3.
Players to watch: Nik Bonitto (Oklahoma), DeAngelo Malone (Western Kentucky), Jeffrey Gunter (Coastal Carolina)
Cornerback: After Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby and K'Wuan Williams, the Broncos don't have much depth at corner. Paton will surely look to add at that position and said he believes there will be quality corners available later in the draft that might be able to help immediately.
Players to watch: Cordale Flott (LSU), Roger McCreary (Auburn), Ja'Quan McMillian (East Carolina)
Inside linebacker: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith are all in the mix at inside linebacker, but the Broncos don't have many options behind those three. This year's class has several intriguing prospects at inside linebacker, including a local who is high on several draft boards and might be available at No. 64.
Players to watch: Chad Muma (Wyoming), Troy Andersen (Montana State), Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)
Tight end: The Broncos must add another tight end, whether it be through the draft, free agency, or both. Albert Okwuegbunam is expected to be the No. 1 tight end with the No. 2 spot currently up for grabs. This year's tight end class isn't that strong, but there could be some hidden gems on Day 2 and 3.
Players to watch: Trey McBride (Colorado State), Chigoziem Okonkwo (Maryland), Jelani Woods (Virginia)
Offensive line: Denver could use depth at every position across the offensive line, especially on the interior and at right tackle. The Broncos return nearly all their o-linemen from a year ago, though, every position other than left tackle with Garett Bolles, appears to be up for grabs.
Players to watch: Cole Strange (Chattanooga), Dylan Parham (Memphis), Cam Jurgens (Nebraska)
Making moves
Paton has made it clear he enjoys making trades. Last year, he made two early trades, moving up in the second round to draft running back Javonte Williams and trading back in the third to land linebacker Baron Browning and guard Quinn Meinerz.
It would be no surprise for Paton to do something similar this year, though, he admitted it would be difficult to trade into the first round. The most likely scenario is movement on Day 3 and a possible trade up on Day 2.
"I think it’s really important to have flexibility in the draft. I’ve said this before — the ability to move up. There is a rush in getting that player," Paton said. "There’s also juice in moving back, knowing that there are enough players that if you move back, you can still get one and get more picks to build your football team."
"We’re not making trades just to make trades. We’re making trades to build this thing the best that we can do it."
Collaboration
Paton likes to get everyone's input during the draft, from the interns to his star quarterback.
Russell Wilson will be a part of the Broncos' draft process as the team's franchise quarterback. In recent years, top quarterbacks have made it known they like to be in the loop on the draft and the future plans of the team, and Wilson is no different. Paton said he's in constant communication with Wilson about the draft, even sending him film of prospects in this year's draft.
"Going through the draft process, playing 10 years in the league, and playing a lot of football, you kind of know what it takes a little bit," Wilson said. "George is always giving me ideas. ‘Hey, what do you think of this guy? Hey, check this guy out.’ It’s great. I love football. I’m passionate about it, and I’m passionate about the game. I’m passionate about doing everything I can to help this team win. That’s the focus right now."
Coach Nathaniel Hackett will also play a role in the draft, as Paton wants to draft players who fit his the system. While talent is important, fit is the No. 1 priority.
“I want to be there for George," Hackett said. "He’s done an amazing job evaluating everybody, setting a board, all that stuff. It’s been great to be a part of that. Any questions that he has, or anything that I’ve been able to be a part of, I’ve done. It’s just been great communication between the two of us, and the whole group. That whole scouting group has been awesome. Just hearing them talk, hearing them read their reports — they’re so detailed. They are very convicted which is great. That open dialogue is what you’re looking for so that we’re all on the same page. I feel great about where we are right now.”