When Brittany Bowlen took the lead on the Broncos' COVID-19 task force a year ago, she knew it could help her pursuit to become the team's next owner.

With a trial coming July 12 that could possibly end up handing her the reins of the organization, she's tried to do everything in her power to prove she's worthy of picking up where her late father and former Broncos owner, Pat Bowlen, left off. Wednesday might have marked one of her greatest achievements as the team’s vice president of strategic initiatives, as the Broncos became the first team in the NFL to administer COVID-19 vaccines to players and staff members, along with their family members.

Bowlen played an integral part in organizing the event that had over 150 personnel receive the vaccine Wednesday, as she worked closely with the state and UCHealth.

"It’s no secret to any of you this is my dream job. I want to have a career in football. I’m going to do everything to make that possible," Bowlen said. "And COVID has opened many doors for me, to allow me to have that career, have this opportunity and champion my colleagues and work with them. They have been incredibly supportive and I'm looking forward to continuing this journey together.''

Bowlen didn't comment on the upcoming trial between her father's trustees and her sisters — who have indicated they might sell the team — but did address the Broncos' vaccine roll-out.

Over 150 Broncos personnel receive vaccine

Bowlen said over 150 Broncos personnel, from players to coaches to staff members, received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday. Leading up to Wednesday, she and UCHealth Senior Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Michelle Barron educated people in the organization about the vaccine, especially those who may be hesitating to receive it.

"COVID can have long-term effects even if you’re young and healthy," Barron said. "Some people continue to have fatigue, have headaches, have memory loss. So it’s not a walk in the park. People get COVID, get hospitalized and die.

"I think for most people it winds up being a very easy choice."

The vaccine is not mandatory for players, but Bowlen did say they are stressing the importance of receiving it.

Bowlen hopeful to have full stadium in 2021

Similar to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Bowlen said the hope is to have full capacity at home games next season. But right now it's too early to say for certain that will happen.

"That's something we're discussing often as commissioner Goodell said this past month — the NFL is looking to have 100% capacity in their stadiums, but that requires us all to take the safety precautions that are necessary," Bowlen said. "We'll be prepared to do that with the help of medical experts advising us on how to safely reopen the building to fans and season-ticket holders."