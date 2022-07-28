ENGLEWOOD — It's the end of an era for the Broncos and the Bowlen family.

Brittany Bowlen, the daughter of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, announced Thursday she is stepping down from her position of Senior Vice President of Strategy. The decision comes after the franchise was sold in principle to the Walton-Penner Family ownership group in June. The sale is expected to become official Aug. 9, which is why Bowlen — the last remaining Bowlen family member still working for the team — decided to step down.

"I recently made the decision to step down from my position at the Broncos," Bowlen said in a statement. "During my time, I thoroughly enjoyed working in the team's front office and feel fortunate to have worked alongside such a talented and supportive group of people. I wish the Walton-Penner Family Ownership all the best as they embark on the next chapter of this organization's storied history."

Bowlen, 32, is one of seven children and following her father's death in June 2019, was the leading candidate to succeed her dad as the team's owner. Bowlen made it clear her goal was to follow in her father's footsteps and did everything to make that happen, joining the organization's front office and leading the Broncos through the COVID-19 pandemic. But after internal disputes among her and the family, the team was put up for sale Feb. 1, 2022.

Rob Walton, Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner bought the team in June for a record $4.65 billion, as the Walton-Penner family will become the team's new owner for the first time since 1984 when Pat Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser for $70 million.