ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' offense has found its identity with four games remaining, and it does not include some of their most talented weapons.
Running the football has become the Broncos' bread and better, as the duo of running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams has proven to be a winning formula in Denver. But with that has come a decrease in production from receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.
The two wideouts, both of who recently signed extensions to stay in Denver long-term, only have five receptions each in the last three games, with Sutton not finding the end zone since Week 6 and Patrick since Week 9. Fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hasn't scored a touchdown all season but has been one of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's top targets in recent weeks.
But while their production may be taking a dip, it's the greater goal of winning that has been at the forefront. And right now, the Broncos are winning with their ground game.
“All skill players want to touch the football, right?" offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "I think the one thing about being a pro is understanding that you have to try to do what you can to help the team win the game."
Still, there will come a point in the final stretch of the season where the Broncos will likely need to win a game through the air. And that may be this Sunday against the Bengals.
The Bengals have one of the top offenses in the NFL, meaning Sunday could turn into a shootout. But Cincinnati's offense aside, its defense has shown it's one of the best in the league against the run, ranking fourth in rushing defense, and one of the worst in the league against the passing, ranking 29th in passing defense.
Sunday could provide breakout performances for guys like Sutton, Patrick and Jeudy.
“Some games it’s going to happen the other way," Shurmur said. "If unfortunately one of these games doesn’t work out and we throw it more than we run it, somebody is going to spin back and say, ‘How come you didn’t play it like you did against Detroit?’ I think the challenge is to win the game, and I think even though they all want to have an impact by touching the ball, we’re fortunate here that we’ve got a roster full of guys that understand it’s about winning the game. At some point, they’re going to get more targets than the law allows and make the best of it.”
Some of the blame for limited targets and receptions can probably also be placed on Bridgewater, who has admittedly missed on several throws in recent weeks. But Bridgewater, like Shurmur, knows there are bigger things at stake than force-feeding receivers the ball.
And he's confident that when called upon, his playmakers will rise to the occasion.
“At the end of the day, we’re winning. That should be the most important thing," Bridgewater said. "No matter how we do it or who has a great game. I’ll point out—I watched the New England Patriots play last Monday. I think it was the first football game I watched all year. The quarterback threw the ball three times. You think anyone was in the locker room pouting? I’m at that point — and I’m trying to get guys to understand — that it’s hard to win in this league.
"Whenever you come across those wins, it doesn’t matter how it happens, as long as you win. We celebrate, then we talk about it come Monday. ‘Hey, can I get involved a little more?’ Our coaches have been doing a great job of trying to get guys involved, but at the end of the day it just comes down to winning.”