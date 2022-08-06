CENTENNIAL — It wasn't long ago that Brandon Marshall was the star receiver in Denver.
The former six-time Pro Bowler was back at Broncos headquarters Saturday watching training camp and catching up with old teammates, coaches and personnel staff. Marshall was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round and played four seasons (2006-09) in Denver. He ended his Broncos career with 4,019 yards and 25 touchdowns before being traded to Miami in 2010.
"Being on the ground where it first started for me is special," Marshall told The Gazette Saturday.
Marshall has been retired since 2018, but certainly doesn't look like it. He looks like he could play tomorrow, and with a recent injury to star receiver Tim Patrick, maybe the Broncos would consider it.
But Marshall said his playing days are over. Still, he thinks the Broncos have a good group of receivers.
"It's special. It's underrated," Marshall said. "Obviously, a big hit with (Tim Patrick) going down. Russ was extremely excited about him. Loved him. They already had the chemistry and continuity from the off-season, not just here in Denver, but also what they were doing in San Diego. But it's still a special group. The thing for them is they have to understand that myself, Eddie Royal, Tony Scheffler — I had 100 catches, Eddie Royal had 91, Tony Scheffler had 50, we all had touchdowns. It's about being on the same page there.
"One game you can be the No. 1, the next game you might be the No. 3. And it's about the wins at the end of the day and Russ will be able to get that through to all the guys on the team."
This off-season, Marshall spent extra time with the Broncos' receiver corps, partaking in quarterback Russell Wilson's private workouts in San Diego. Wilson and Marshall are close friends, having played together in Seattle during Marshall's final season in 2018. Wilson personally asked Marshall to come help coach the workouts and run a few routes with his new receivers.
"It's his leadership. You see a lot of quarterbacks and a lot of teams doing that now," Marshall said. "It's a special group and I love the way Courtland stood up. Hell, he was coaching me... And Russ is going to be Russ. Every single day he's going to give you 100%. But there are other things he needs to focus on so I need Courtland to step up. I need a couple guys to step up and help him take the pressure off the leadership to keep the guys together."
Marshall stuck around after practice Saturday, spending time talking with Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Wilson. He said he was in town to film some content for his podcast, "I Am Athlete."
Marshall hopes to be around the facility more often in the future. And he will certainly be keeping his eye on the Broncos this season, as he thinks it could be a big season for his former team.
"It's about Russell Wilson for me," Marshall said. "The quarterback makes the offense for me. That's the type of guy who knows how to lead, knows how to get everybody to where they're supposed to be, a guy you want to follow. For me, a big receiver, he loves the big receiver. So Courtland is going to be great for him.
"It's going to be a special year."