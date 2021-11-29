ENGLEWOOD — Bradley Chubb didn't record a single tackle Sunday against the Chargers.
But the Broncos' star outside linebacker made his presence felt in 30 snaps and, more importantly, stayed healthy after returning from the injured reserve with an ankle injury.
"I thought he did good," coach Vic Fangio said. "Obviously for him to play for the first time — I really don't even count the handful of plays he got against Jacksonville as plays for this year — so basically he played for the first time, in my mind, since our 14th game last year. He was rusty — that's what he told me. But it was great to get out there, knock off a good bit of that rust, and hopefully he'll make big strides this week."
For Chubb, Sunday was only the beginning of his return.
"I feel like that Chargers game was me getting into the groove of things," Chubb said Monday. "I was on the ground a couple times just trying to get my footing and trusting in that ankle and putting it in the ground and not really thinking too much about it. I had some plays where I did it well, some plays where I didn't do so well. Now I've got to go back and look at those plays and get into those positions on this practice field so I can be more comfortable throughout this week, and I feel like it was good for me to hop back into it, get my feet wet, knock the rust off and take it to this (Chiefs) game full steam ahead."
Chubb has had an injury history, suffering an ACL injury in 2019 and an ankle injury last season, similar to the one that had sidelined him since Week 2 this season. But Chubb said he feels as healthy as ever and is excited to be a part of the Broncos' final stretch.
"I knew I had to get back in order to make this playoff push," he said.
Since Chubb's injury, his close friend and mentor Von Miller was surprisingly traded to the Rams.
Chubb, now the unquestioned leader of the outside linebackers and leading voices on the defense, said he's taken on more of a leadership role since Miller's departure, despite not being on the field.
"I honestly think it was like a kick in the butt," Chubb said. "That’s one of the best players to come through Denver. When we traded him it gave everyone that sense of urgency. Nobody’s job is safe. Nobody can stay here and do whatever they want. We all have got to kick it up a notch and this team took that message and everybody’s been playing well and it’s been fun to see, fun to be around, fun to be in those meetings engaging with those guys and seeing how they take that intensity to the meeting room, to the practice field to the game field. It’s been fun all around."
And the Broncos are going to need Chubb to be that leader both on the field in these final six games. With a chance to claim first place in the AFC West Sunday night against the Chiefs, Chubb's play will be important — as it will be in every remaining game.
But as former first round pick and cornerstone of the franchise, Chubb is just as valuable off the field.
"Me, as a leader, I've got to keep those guys going," Chubb said. "We've been rushing as one and I feel like as long as we keep that going, we'll be good."