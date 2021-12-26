Bradley Chubb knew what was coming.
His coaches warned him that they the Raiders were going to try a screen, and Chubb got himself in direct line of the pass. He tipped it, then carried it all the way to the Raiders one-yard line.
"It was a cool play," Chubb said of his first career interception.
It was the second turnover in as many minutes for the Broncos' defense, with Michael Purcell recovering a fumble on the previous Raiders' drive.
Those were the highlights of the day for the Broncos' defense, as they weren't able to contain the Raiders. The defense, which has been stalwart all season, couldn't keep up in the second half. Despite having the momentum, the Raiders were the ones who came out and immediately fired off a scoring drive.
They held onto the lead for the rest of the day, beating the Broncos 17-13.
"Obviously we had some momentum there, but you go in at halftime and they come out and had the good drive on us," coach Vic Fangio said. "They had a pretty good pass to the sideline and the rest of it was through the ground, so it cancelled it out."
Chubb said their blockers were the difference in the second half, as the Raiders were able to cut back and slip through.
"At the end of the day, everyone knows where we messed up," he said. "We are going to watch the film and get it corrected."
The Raiders added a field goal in the fourth quarter to extend their lead. The Broncos' defense had a chance to come up with a big third down stop late in the game, but instead Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was able to connect with Foster Moreau for 28 yards to essentially end the game.
"We didn't hold up our end of the bargain to keep the momentum on our side," Chubb said. "These next couple of games, we just want to go out and play 100 percent football."