Woody: I read your column about the bickering Bowlens in Gazette this week, and want to know how you think it will turn out. Is it possible the family sells the franchise? I hear it’s worth over $2 billion. -- Henry H., Denver
Henry – The last Forbes evaluation in September for the value of the Broncos’ franchise is $2.65 billion, up from $2.4 billion in 2017 and $1.94 in '16. Tidy sum. The Bowlen family trust owns approximately 80 percent after John Bowlen, Pat Bowlen’s older brother, sold a significant share of his minority interest in March to the trust. The best estimate previously was John had owned about 35 percent. Pat’s younger brother and his sister sold their shares to Pat many years ago (and probably wish they had kept them, given the dramatically rising worth of NFL franchises). When their mother died, she left equal shares to Pat and John.
Originally, in 1984, after the death of the family’s father, the five purchased a majority of the franchise from the later Edgar Kaiser Jr., for approximately $78 million. Pat later bought out two Colorado small minority partners.
Over the past 34 years, the franchise actually has been owned by a variety of private companies owned by the Bowlen family.
If it sounds complex, the ownership has been – generally because of tax reasons. At one time, if I recall correctly, the Bowlen company was based out of the Bahamas.
If the team is sold, there would be serious inheritance taxes despite recent tax laws initiated by the administration and passed by Congress. And if the team was sold, the seven Bowlen children would split the remaining proceeds. It must be assumed that Pat’s wife Annabel is covered in a side agreement, and, obviously, Pat and Annabel would retain their mansion adjacent to Cherry Hills Country Club.
Here’s what I genuinely believe will occur:
Beth Bowlen Wallace, the second oldest child of Pat and his former wife, will lose in efforts to become the CEO of the Broncos. Brittany Bowlen, the fifth oldest, will return soon to be an executive with the franchise and serve in several different capacities until being named the primary owner by the trustees, and the NFL, at age 35.
She has two younger siblings who are still in school, and there is no indication that they want to work for the Broncos. Pat Jr., the oldest Bowlen son, is in charge of facilities for the team, and the other son, John Jr., has been exiled from the organization as a result of legal problems, arrests and general conduct.
Pat’s oldest daughter lives in Hawaii, is married to a doctor and never has shown any passion for being involved with the franchise, although she supports sister Beth’s attempt to take over the team. Beth also lived in Hawaii, where Pat Bowlen has for decades owned a home on the beach outside Honolulu, until her father developed Alzheimer’s. She moved to Colorado, became closer to Pat and joined the Broncos’ operation for a short period before being fired, according to the trustees.
As I wrote earlier in the week, "The Bowlen Franchise’’ has the earmarks and eyesores of "Dallas’’ and "Dynasty,’’ two long-running TV nighttime soap operas. "Dynasty’’ supposedly was about a Colorado family (with no resemblance to the Bowlens and anyone else in the state).
If and when Brittany is placed in charge, she will do her best to rekindle Pat’s candle, and missing personality and authority. She has worked in the NFL office and at Broncos’ headquarters after graduation from Notre Dame, where she was a nationally-recognized ice skating competitor, and went on to an MBA at Duke. She works for a worldwide public relations firm, which has an office in Denver.
Beth got an undergraduate degree, then graduated from the University of Denver law school. She works with her husband John Wallace in the oil and gas industry.
Both think they have qualified to eventually be Pat’s successor.
The trustees side with Brittany. The league is in favor of her elevation.
Beth is the maverick. A well-placed source told me a year ago that she had talked with commissioner Roger Goodell about taking over, and the possibility of selling the franchise. Broncos sources, however, said they were unaware of any conversations between Wallace and the commissioner, and that she certainly was not permitted to represent the team in any potential sale negotiations.
Would the family sell? I don’t think so – unless the two youngest Bowlens and the two older sisters bonded to create a majority in favor. However, there is not a close relationship between the Annabel children and the sisters from the previous marriage, and the brothers and sisters from the second marriage seem fine with collecting a share of the Broncos’ net proceeds each year. If the franchise did become unprofitable, there could be a change in heart. The Broncos are the 11th most valuable franchise, Forbes states, and the going rate would be more than $2 billion. The Broncos probably would be higher on the pole if the stadium wasn’t almost 20 years old now.
There is a caveat. If Pat’s younger brother Bill was to win his lawsuit to remove the three trustees, all bets about the franchise’s future are off. But even Bill Bowlen admits he’d rather resolve all the issues within the family and among the trustees.
The saga continues.
And Pat wouldn’t like any of it.