Woodman: Is Champ Bailey a cinch for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility? – Hal Miller
Hal: Yes, I believe so, and believe he deserves to be, with a caveat. As you probably know, I served on the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee for more than a decade, so I served with a lot of the members, and I know most of the others.
The committee – with a representative from every city and those who no longer have franchises (St. Louis and San Diego, for instance) and at-large voters – is somewhat reluctant to put a player in Canton on their first ballot unless he’s somebody like a John Elway or a Lawrence Taylor. Despite Taylor’s multitude of off-field troubles, the committee is told not to consider nefarious activities of candidates in choosing Hall of Famers.
Champ Bailey should fit the criteria for immediate induction, but there was a consensus opinion in Denver that tight end Shannon Sharpe would be included in his first eligible year (five years after retirement). The day of the voting, I told Shannon not to be too upset if he wasn’t voted in on the first try. He didn’t seem very happy with the advice. I said that worthy aspirants get backed up every year. There are a half dozen this year who have been passed over annually, but they’ll make it at some point.
I’ve always sought one amnesty year – in which, say, 20 potential Hall of Famers would be selected. Of course, nobody ever listens to my idea.
However, having examined the list of 25 semifinalists just announced, I’m virtually certain that Bailey will be a finalist in the voting on the Saturday in the city hosting the Super Bowl.
Champ ought to be a lock, but was wrong a few times. I thought Ray Guy would be the first full-time punter to be elected. He barely got a sniff the first year, and a couple of reps said they’d never vote for a punter. Guy eventually was chosen, though, after those two guys no longer were on the committee.
Broncos’ fans always yell that there are several deserving former Broncos, and a conspiracy has to exist to keep them out. No conspiracy. I promise you. But I agree that Denver was under represented for a couple of decades. It’s gotten considerably better, starting with the induction of Elway, followed by Gary Zimmerman and Floyd Little (senior candidate), Sharpe, Terrell Davis, and, if you want to include him, Brian Dawkins, who did somehow leave out mentioning the Broncos in his Hall of Fame speech.
There are others who definitely belong. I fought for years for Randy Gradishar, and pulled off a number to deals to get him to the finalist list. But two voters spoke out against him, one claiming that his tackle total was inflated by the Broncos’ stat crew, and the other saying that an executive of the team he covered declared Gradishar not Hall of Fame material. I was amazed since one, who died recently, sat next to me in the conference room and said before the meeting he would have my back on Gradishar. He didn’t. The other guy didn’t know what he was talking about. But I wasn’t able to counterattack after giving an impassioned nomination speech saying that Gradishar should represent all the Broncos of the first two decades who didn’t get in, and weren’t given a chance to reach the Final Saturday.
Gradishar, once a close friend, doesn’t really talk to me anymore because one of his backers, a car dealer, said it was my fault. I’ll take the blame, but the truth is Gradishar retired after 10 years (prematurely for defensive aspirants) and didn’t play on any of the Broncos 1980s Super Bowl teams.
The Broncos’ best linebacker ever still has a chance, much as Little did, if there is an outcry from Denver and someone runs a good campaign for him.
I don’t understand why Tom Nalen doesn’t get more consideration. Rich Jackson belongs.
But, if you want to wish, Hal, wish on this:
In a perfect world, six Broncos would get into the Hall of Fame this year.
Champ is a certainty for this year or next, and Pat Bowlen definitely will be approved by the committee. The only contributor who was passed over after being advanced by the subcommittee was former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, and he had made many enemies in the media and the league during turbulent times in the NFL.
Steve Atwater was one of the two best safeties of his era, and the other, Ronnie Lott, already has a bust. Atwater was the ultimate hard-hitting safety, finishing with more than 1,000 solo tackles in his 10 seasons with the Broncos and final season with the Jets. If he doesn’t get in this year, it’s because the balloters (the at-large reps generally are from the East) don’t want to put two players in from Denver in the same session. There’s the reality.
Atwater belongs, as does John Lynch (also a defensive back), who spent the last part of his career with the Broncos. He has been put on hold for years. Also, Ty Law has no chance because of the number of defensive backs on the list. People tend to forget he spent a season with the Broncos.
Then, there’s the curious case of Karl Mecklenburg, who should have been a Hall of Famer years ago. But one of the problems is that voters can’t figure out what positon he played – defensive end, defensive tackle, outside linebacker, inside linebacker. He played them all in a lot of games. He was Watt before J.J.