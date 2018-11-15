Woodrow: We all assume Vance Joseph will be fired. But nobody tells us what his biggest flaw is. Can you enlighten us? Jeff JohnFoxworthy
Jeff: Good effort. To be blunt, and I don’t mean Mel Blount, Vance is the worst game-day head coach with the Broncos since John Ralston. But, to be fair, Ralston overcame his coaching deficiencies by being an outstanding evaluator of college talent. No coach/de facto general manager since (Dan Reeves, Mike Shanahan, Josh McDaniels) has drafted as well as Ralston did.
I once ripped the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, and I’ll leave out his name because he is a very elderly man, for the lack of game plan creativity and in-game changes. The night after the column appeared in the defunct Rocky Mountain News, I got a call at home by the coordinator. I was shocked, and still am. He said I was completely right about the game plans and the failure to alter them when they weren’t working. I was shocked again. A coach agreeing with me? Then, however, he said: “Ralston runs the offense, not me. I give him a game plan on Monday, and he goes through it and marks out plays and puts in a bunch he wants me to run. And, at halftime, I’ll tell him his (stuff) isn’t getting us anywhere. We might have three or four first downs by half. But he refuses to dump his (stuff) and go back to my game plan. So you can keep writing that I’m terrible, but Ralston needs to share the blame. Don’t quote me on anything ever.’’
I asked why he would talk to me. “A couple of things. I gotta tell someone, and I’ll be out of here as soon as the season is over.’’
Ralston had a college coaching mentality, and he didn’t seem to grasp the pro game, especially on game, although he gave the Broncos their first winning seasons. The veteran players would revolt and run him out of town after the 1976 season, and the Broncos went to the Super Bowl the next season – under a quality, long-time assistant, Red Miller. Even though he was very conservative as a head coach, Miller knew that the defense, and coordinator Joe Collier, would win games for him. They won 12 of 14 in the regular season, and two in the postseason.
Back to Vance. He looked hopeless on the sideline last season. He didn’t even know what to do with his hands. He crossed his arm waiting for someone to tell him what to do. I don’t think his headphone were connected to anyone. That’s a joke, but he constantly made puzzling decisions and lets his assistants just take control. He didn’t even fire his rookie special teams coach after he drove a clown car off a cliff. One major issue in 2017 was that the head coach, the special teams coach and the defensive coordinator all were rookies in their positions, and only Mike McCoy really had any history in a major leadership role. And McCoy was fired in November. McCoy should be a quarterback coach, not a coordinator with game plan responsibilities.
I assumed that Joseph would be more comfortable on the sideline this season and improve considerably in his game management.
Wrong. He does carry around the offensive and defensive plays on that plastic sheet he carries, so he does have something to do with his hands and arms, and his headphones must be turned on because he does talk into the mic, and presumably listen.
But I’ve counted at least a dozen times during nine games when Joseph messed up timeouts, penalty rulings, field position choices, personnel moves and judgments on field goals vs. touchdowns vs. punts vs. going for it.
The Broncos should have won a couple of additional games and been a playoff challenger. I put the major blame on the lack of Joseph in a game.
He may be a leader of men, as was characterized when he was hired, but Joseph is not a leader on a sideline.
Paige: How many of these assistants are safe? Do you get rid of all of them with Joseph? – Mike in Broomfield
Mike: You can’t use “assistants’’ and “safe’’ in the same sentence. Those are contradictory terms. Most assistants get two-year contracts, so they become nomadic NFL employees with four, six, 10 teams if they are able to hang around.
Consider Wade Phillips. Without looking it up, I know he’s been an assistant, an interim coach or a head coach with the Broncos twice, the Chargers, the Texans, the Bills, the Saints (under his father Bum), the Cowboys, the Eagles, the Rams, the Falcons, and I’m sure I must missing some more.
A new head coach usually dumps most of the assistants, especially those in the last year of a contract, and brings in his own guys he trusts. Josh McDaniels kept most of the Broncos’ defensive staff, who were holdovers from Mike Shanahan, and that was a mistake. The veteran defensive assistants disliked (not a strong enough word) McKid, and they ridiculed him behind his back and to certain members of the media.
I would assume that if the new coach is John Harbaugh, David Shaw, some current hotshot offensive coordinator or Lincoln Riley, they’ll start with the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, and the others shouldn’t feel at ease. If I’m were in power, and I’ll never be (nor should I), I’d keep the defensive and offensive line coaches. I think they’re special. I would retain Bill Musgrave as the quarterback coach and the QB assistant Klint Kubiak (relationship with father Gary aside). I’m not overwhelmed with quarterback coach Mike Smith, but I like what Geep Chryst has accomplished with inexperienced tight ends, and Zach Azzanni is an up-and-comer with the wide receivers. Curt Modkins is a solid running backs coach (look what his players have achieved), and Reggie Herring always has been good with linebackers. The remaining coaches in quality control or as assistant position coaches are not well known, and we don’t know if they are worthy or deck chairs being shuffled.
If Harbaugh ended up here, which I doubt, he’d probably beg Gary Kubiak to be his offensive coordinator again, but Gary prefers to be the GM when John Elway steps away. Riley and Shaw would need NFL coordinators.
And if I were the man, I’d beg Wade to return. And Adam Gase if he is let go by the Dolphins.
Hey, Woody: I’m made some money going with your Broncos picks this year. Do I take the Broncos and seven Sunday? -- The Mad Hadder
Mad: My advice is you’ll go broke paying attention to me or any other sportswriter and/or TV commentator. The only time I gamble is on Chinese takeout.
However, I recommend the Chargers and giving up whatever the spread is. But if you bet the house, don’t reach out to me when you’re living up a bridge and getting around with a grocery cart.