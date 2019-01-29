As a college student newspaper editor, I spent the inaugural NFL-AFL Championship in the window of a bookstore finishing a 106-hour marathon on radio. I didn’t see a moment of the game.
The first Super Bowl I attended and wrote about as a columnist was VI. The last was 50.
Seemed to be quite enough after covering five decades of, and more than 40, Super Bowls, including eight involving the Broncos.
This Super Sunday, for the first time, I will go to a friend’s home and watch the commercials and the halftime show, eat guacamole and chips, drink margaritas and talk, as the Walrus said, of many things. I may not see a moment of the game.
Memories:
XXXII — Pat Bowlen, about to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, shouting “This one’s for John.’’ Terrell Davis, already in the Hall, forgot to take his migraine medicine before the game with the Packers. In the first half he literally was blind. However, coach Mike Shanahan sent him back onto the field, saying: “Just need you to be a decoy. Go over the top.’’ John Elway faked to Davis and rolled out for the touchdown. Davis took his medication at halftime, wound up rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and was chosen MVP in the Broncos’ first Super Bowl victory. Elway flew on a “Helicopter’’ Ride; coach Mike Holmgren told his defense to let Davis score late in the game so the Packers could get the ball back with a chance to tie. They almost did, but, on fourth down deep in Broncos territory, the defense, missing safety Steve Atwater (who collided with another player on the previous play), stopped Brett Favre.
XII — The first for Denver, the Broncos and the Orange Crush. Quarterback Craig Morton kept an audio diary that week for a book I was writing. On Monday evening, alone, Morton spoke in the recorder: “(Left guard) Tom Glassic has been dealing with serious dental problems and can’t eat. He weighed in at 218 today. We got no chance against the Cowboys’ defensive line.’’ Morton was sacked four times and had a passer rating of 0.0. Two Cowboys defensive linemen were named MVP.
X — The Steelers beat the Cowboys 21-17. The teams would play again in No. 13, generally considered the greatest Super Bowl ever, which ended up Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31. During the first, scenes for “Black Sunday’’ were filmed in the Orange Bowl. The plot had terrorists with a bomb in the Goodyear Blimp intending to blow up the Super Bowl. The NFL wouldn’t cooperate in a similar movie now. Actor Robert Shaw ran down through the stands to get the field — and was actually stopped by an usher.
XXIV and XLVIII — In a ranking by NFL.com of all 52 previous games, the Broncos’ 55-10 loss to the 49ers was judged the worst, and the Broncos’ 43-8 defeat to the Seahawks was next-to-last. In New Jersey I typed: “This one’s for the John.’’
XXIX — On Friday at the Commissioner’s Party, Mike Shanahan, the former Broncos’ offensive coordinator who had the same job with the 49ers, told me off the record he would become the Broncos head coach the day after the game. He also said he would beat the Chargers by more points than the Broncos’ record 55-10 humiliation. In the third quarter San Francisco led 42-10, and I thought Shanahan and Steve Young (six touchdown passes) would accomplish the goal, but the 49ers only won 49-26.
XLIX — Malcom Butler intercepted a pass in the end zone for the Patriots.
XXV — The Bills shockingly missed the winning field goal attempt on the last play and would lose four straight Super Bowls. The Giants’ coordinator shut down Buffalo with a novel 2-5 front. The coordinator was named Belichick.
XXX — In Arizona, before another Dallas-Pittsburgh Super Bowl, I drove to a Native American reservation to interview the tribal Medicine Man. I asked who he thought would win. “Cowboys,’’ he said. “An Indian picking Cowboys? That’s odd. Did you read the wind?’’ He replied: “I watch ESPN.’’ Cowboys won.
50 — It was the Broncos’ eighth Super Bowl, but, considering their history in postseason games, realistically could have been the franchise’s 13th appearance in TBG. Peyton Manning, as Elway, went out on top.
53 — Make mine Rams 32, Patriots 27.