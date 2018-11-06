Vance Joseph should study the Broncos’ history. He’s not only doomed to repeat it, but to establish a franchise record.
None of the 15 previous coaches ever lost 21 games in two seasons.
By virtue of John Elway deciding to keep Joseph around and foundering, the coach has the ignominious opportunity to agonize through another three-seven defeats.
And if Vance continues to manage games deficiently, he’ll be fortunate to get a job featuring brown trucks, shorts and shirts. UPS delivers; Joseph doesn’t.
“At this point, we’re going to stay the course,” Elway said on the Broncos’ own radio station.
Problem is, John, the Broncos have been far off course, of course, since Joseph arrived.
If you dismiss the 2-0 home starts in 2017-18, Joseph’s coaching record beyond Sept. 17 is 4-17. The Broncos are 2-10 on the road and an atrocious 6-7 at a stadium that’s supposed to have best advantage in the NFL.
In his interview, Elway also said: “I’m much more encouraged this year than last year because guys are still playing hard, and (the Broncos) are in the games.”
The Boss certainly is right. These Broncos haven’t been blown out like those Broncos, but each was 3-6 “at this point.”
They could be trending up if Joseph stays way out of the way. If you’re not helping, at least try not to hurt them, Vance.
The Broncos haven’t won 10 or fewer games over two seasons since the inauguration of the 16-game schedule and the reign of Lou Saban, primarily remembered for his “half-a-loaf” tie against the Dolphins in 1971.
After he’s done this season, Joseph quickly will be forgotten like Mac Speedie — especially after he blew Sunday’s game at the end of the second and the fourth quarter. He didn’t eat any part of a loaf in either half.
Brandon McManus, it is suggested, cost the Broncos with his two wayward field goals.
Obviously, Joseph hadn’t studied Brandon’s history.
The longest three-pointer for McManus in 4½ seasons was 57 yards, 5 yards shy of his first-half attempt. What was Joseph thinking? Nothing smart. Following the miss, the Texans were in position to kick a field goal that was 16 yards shorter.
Now, McManus is exactly 50 percent on field goals of 50-plus yards.
Thus, a 51-yard try on the last play was a coin flip. It came up tails as the Broncos dragged their tails off the field.
I’m a fool, but a 62-yarder — on grass (and not indoors) in swirling wind (without the holder he was 100 percent with in the first four games) is ridiculous, and a 51-yarder when the Broncos didn’t have to settle for that distance, and in a pressurized do-or-dud situation, is ludicrous.
Yet, the man wasn’t fired in the tunnel en route to the locker room?
Minutes later, Joseph admitted his culpability for the first-half faux pas, but didn’t believe he did anything wrong with his Broncos’ blooper at the finish — when the Broncos let the clock and the game get away.
Joseph had time for two-three more plays to provide McManus with an honest chance, but apparently the coach was frightened of an interception or an offensive holding call or a delay of game.
All the violations of protocol have occurred regularly, but the Texans were on their heels at that juncture, and said they were shocked the Broncos just shut down the offense prematurely — with Joseph carrying a timeout in his knapsack.
The fan base is wasting away in Broncoritaville (14,000 no-shows announced in two games), and, to paraphrase Jimmy Buffet: “Yes, and some people claim there’s a kicker to blame, but, I know, it’s Vance’s own damn fault.”
The Broncos will be shellacked in the next three games by the Chargers, the Steelers and the Bengals, and will slide to a 3-9 record, a duplicate of last season.
Elway wants to stay the course — instead of finding out if home-grown Bill Musgrave might be a viable candidate for the position next season, or if Gary Kubiak or Mike Shanahan would be willing to return lucidity — with family fighting over the flawed franchise.
The current coach will survive the bye week and maybe until the season’s conclusion Dec. 30 vs. the Chargers.
However, it won’t be a Happy New Year for Vance.