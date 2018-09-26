Paige: How much longer will Denver (Elway) put up with Vance Joseph? EOM
The over-under I’ve had since training camp is 13. I believed he would not survive beyond the Dec. 9 game against the 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Broncos and their loyalists experienced their last glorious moment (Super Bowl 50). Plenty of people in the public and the press told me I was wrong – that Vance wouldn’t make it until then. As you know, EOM (and I personally prefer ELO – Electric Light Orchestra), the NFL is results-oriented, and Joseph must have them. John Elway was reluctant to bring him back, but finally decided on giving the coach one more chance to prove himself worthy. Joseph has matured since his rookie season, and he can’t blame his assistants now. This is his staff. Honestly, Joseph was significantly better (and more involved) in camp, and he acted like a head coach in the first two games. He wasn’t just standing with his arms crossed and nothing to do (as it seemed all last season). He actually holds the game plan sheet and apparently contributes some ideas on his headphone. But, in the first road game, the Broncos made a dozen mistakes on the field, and I thought Joseph made at least a couple on the sideline. He admitted mishandling the clock late in the first half, preventing a score, and there’s no way he should have challenged a 5-yard gain by the Ravens that had no importance. The players genuinely like and respect Vance, but that kind of affection didn’t keep John Fox from losing his job here. There is speculation that Gary Kubiak would replace Joseph at some point this season, and I suppose that could happen. But Kubiak is training under Elway to be the next general manager, and he doesn’t appear to have any interest in returning to the rigors of head coaching, even for a short time. I guess Elway could talk him into finishing the season, but I don’t think so. If Joseph were fired, I believe Bill Musgrave would be promoted for a trial period. Again, the players really like Bill. If the Broncos lose to the Chiefs twice in a month, and to the Rams (all quite possible), and don’t beat both the Jets and the Cardinals on the road, Joseph could get the axe before the Chargers’ game in Los Angeles. However, if the Broncos can cobble together four more victories before the bye and beat the Steelers at home, the road games against the Bengals and the 49ers will be the telling time. No way will the Elway way accept a losing record at that point and a loss to Kyle Shanahan, who was a finalist for the Broncos’ position. A 5-8 record wouldn’t allow him to survive to the final three games.
But if Joseph wins nine this year, even without a playoff berth, he will get to finish his four-year deal. The question remains: Can he surpass Josh McDaniels’ stay of 28 games? McDaniels was 11-17. Joseph has a 7-12 record.
Woody: Why is DeMarcus Walker not suiting up? This was supposed to be his breakout year!?!? -- Charlie Johnson
This could be his Walker’s break-up year!&*#%? Allow me to give you a list of the Broncos’ second-round draft choices in the Elway Era: Rahim Moore, Orlando Franklin, Brock Osweiler, Derek Wolfe, Montee Ball, Cody Latimer, Ty Sambrailo, Adam Gotsis, DeMarcus Walker and Courtland Sutton. How many of them remain? Wolfe, Gotsis, Walker and Sutton. Moore made the biggest Broncos’ blunder in history, and was soon gone. Franklin was a solid, but not spectacular, tackle until leaving in free agency, and is now out of football and back in Denver. Everybody knows about Brock. Wolfe is an outstanding player when healthy. Ball, Latimer and Sambrailo were busts. Gotsis could have been if the assault accusation hadn’t been dismissed. Instead, he is a developing defensive player who starts. Sutton is a star-in-waiting, most of us believe. Then, there’s Walker, who the Broncos had a first-round grade on, and were surprised he was still around in the second round. But Pick 51 has been a major mystery like Area 51. The Broncos messed him around last season by transferring Walker from defensive end to linebacker back to end. He was inactive, hurt or not at the proper weight for six games in 2017, and he had only seven unassisted tackles and one sack in 10 games. DeMarcus did not live up to the name DeMarcus (Ware) or make a name for himself. He returned to his natural position (at 270 pounds) on the line this camp and initially looked impressive. It was planned that he would be an inside presence on passing-play downs and very much in the rotation. I was rather shocked when I saw the inactive sheet before the opening game, and he was on it. I haven’t been shocked when he was inactive in the next two. The Broncos have utilized six defensive lineman (needing an extra body in the secondary), and Walker can’t beat out Shelby Harris or Zach Kerr, and he’s not a special teams player. I’ve asked around at Dove Valley, and the general belief is that DeMarcus just hasn’t totally gotten the scheme or “broken out.’’ The coaches haven’t mentioned him, and nobody (including me) has asked them or him about Walker being missing from action after there were some positive reviews during the exhibition games (when he had a half sack). If Walker continues to be inactive, this must be considered a troubling trend. I do know that he’s getting good meals sitting in the pressbox near the media.
Woody: Good morning. A restless night's sleep didn't help my paranoia about NFL officiating being corrupt. When watching your favorite team play, have you ever started thinking something's not right when your team is penalized for things you think shouldn't be penalties? I emailed Paul Klee yesterday about one of these penalties, the phantom "push in the back" called against #77 (Billy Turner) on the Chris Harris TD after the blocked field-goal attempt. That TD momentarily gave the Broncos the lead and much needed momentum. I've replayed that video on my DVR a half dozen times. Guess what? Billy Turner wasn't on the field for that play, and I could see no other Bronco guilty of this crime. Questions: How could the announcers not see this? How could Vance Joseph and his team of observers advising him from a booth not see this? Why did the network not replay this "push in the back" as it does so many other important penalties? This and another five or six very questionable calls did more harm to the Broncos’ chances than the play of the Ravens. Please look at this play using means I am not privy to to confirm or deny my allegation. Thank you. – Dave Hundley, Colorado Springs
Dave, I tend to look at things differently. I’m not much of a conspiracy theorist. I think every fan in the NFL (and every other league, and level of sports) believes his or her team gets jobbed by officials. It’s the nature of the beast. I’ve known plenty of officials in football and basketball and baseball. Full disclosure: I often stay in the same hotels as the officiating crew of the Broncos’ road games because we use the same chain (Marriott) near airports. They always seem like nice and professional men (and women), and they have good table manners at dinner the night before the game. I think they try hard to get everything right, but they are flawed like the rest of us. I truly think they are not anti-Broncos or pro-Ravens. (Several past NFL officials lived in Denver.) Having witnessed more than 800 regular-season and postseason NFL games, I know they get most calls right and some calls completely wrong. It’s a tough rulebook with ever-changing regulations (i.e., helmet-to-helmet and roughing the passer are the most controversial this season). They are human, and even the instant replays often don’t help (because humans in New York, like you, are looking at the TV screens). Having said all that, in defense of the officials and the league and the world, the Broncos got wedged in two particular situations last Sunday. One is the play you brought up, and the other was the ejection of Phillip Lindsay. You are correct that Billy Turner was not the offender on the block-in-the-back call on Chris Harris’ return with a blocked kick for a touchdown. Turner wasn’t in the game. The player called for the foul was Domata Peko (the officials dialed the wrong number), and he didn’t even realize it. Afterward, when he found out, Peko put the blame on himself after saying the Ravens’ player did do a dive. But, here’s where I have a serious problem: As I told your boy Paul Klee in the pressbox at that moment, Peko (and I knew it was him) was at least 10 yards behind the play, and his block was no factor whatsoever in helping Harris or hindering a potential tackle (a tackle). It shouldn’t have been called, although the referee (who didn’t talk afterward) would tell you it was the letter of the law. The law should be changed then. But, it’s a judgment call, and can’t be challenged or overturned. And maybe Peko and everyone else should be ordered to fall down immediately when someone has his back turned. Too many of those calls in a game, especially on kicking plays. That play may have cost the Broncos the game. Harris told me he thought so. “If we go ahead there, we win the game.’’ He also wouldn’t talk about the officiating “because I don’t want to get fined.’’ I offered to pay his fine. Gulp. If you add that play to the ejection of Lindsay, the Broncos, in my opinion, did lose because of two incidents. Lindsay said he was jumping into the scrum after seeing the ball pop loose. He wanted a recovery. He was trying to make a play. The officials did talk, and debate, for quite a while, and the prevailing attitude was Lindsay was in the pile hitting someone. Perhaps it was incidental contact. Lindsay is not a bad guy. Now, if it had been Aqib Talib? We do know that there were questionable tactics by both sides, who were giving each “the business.’’ It should have been “harm on both sides, no foul’’. Lindsay could have made a difference in the game. You are upset about several calls. The out-of-bounds late hit violation on rookie Issac Yiadom is debatable. He said he didn’t do anything. I haven’t seen video evidence. Holding calls are, again, judgment. Those calls, though, came at critical times for the Broncos. I agree with you to some extent. The scales of justice weighed against the Broncos, but I’m sure it wasn’t intentional. You should hope that all those calls go in the Broncos’ favor against the Chiefs on Monday night.
Woody: I've been reading your column for decades. I'm just amazed you continue to write the same old stuff. You probably look back at a column you wrote in 1975, change the names and submit it. Seriously, isn't it time to hang up the old spikes and call it a career? Time for a new generation of sportswriter to take over and offer some new insights and freshness rather than your worn-out style? Best of luck in your retirement – Bill Walker
I have passed along your recommendation (?) to the sports editor and the big boss editor and, now, everyone else. I hope you and I get what we deserve. Thank you for reading my every column from 1974-2018. I’m honored and humbled, and crestfallen.
(Please send correspondence, if he’s not retired, to woody.paige@gazette.com or @woodypaige.)