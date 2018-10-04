Concentrating completely on one vital question this week.
Woodster: Coach Vance Joseph claimed after practice this week that the Broncos are built now to win on the road. Hogwash, I say. What say you? – A frustrated Broncos fan, but fading
I would agree with him somewhat. As Joseph said, the Broncos have an improved running game (although they possessed a thousand-yard runner last year), and a run-stopping team.
Everybody has to be impressed with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who have 267 and 219 yards for 5.6- and 5.0-yard averages. They are on pace to have a Terrell Davis 2,000-yard season (combined). But Devontae Booker, who is getting as many plays as each of the other two, is what he’s been, 3.3 per carry. He’s supposed to be the best blocking back, but so what? The Broncos, with 593 total rushing yards, are second in the NFL.
On defense, the Broncos are seventh against the run (93.8 yards a game). So, Joseph is right to that extent. However, he failed to point out the Broncos have lost their only road game, and won only one of eight last year. They averaged 16.5 points, surpassing 20 points only twice (in a blowout loss to the Eagles and in the Brock Osweiler victory in Indianapolis). And they were a toxic waste dump in so many games. With improvement in the two areas comes responsibility to win occasionally.
The Broncos scored only 14 points in Baltimore. That won’t get it done.
Here’s the good news: The next two games on the road are against the Jets and the Cardinals, two of the league’s worst teams. If the Broncos can’t score 30-plus points against these slugs, and hold them below 20, then the season will fall apart.
More good news: Two rookie quarterbacks — Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen.
Here’s the bad news: This Sunday is another one of those East Coast 11 a.m. (Denver time) starts, and the Broncos are notoriously bad in early games. And will the Jets up and bite them? And the other game is on a Thursday night, and road teams the vast majority of the time lose those games.
The road continues to get, as the Beatles sang, long and winding with trips to Kansas City (remember the Chiefs), Cincinnati (where the Bengals suddenly have become a potential playoff contender), Los Angeles (and those pesky Chargers, who shut out the Broncos in a soccer stadium in ’17), San Francisco against the 49ers, who lost their quarterback Jimmy G for the season and Oakland (where the Raiders have lost their way this year).
The Broncos can’t score 14, 11, 9, 16 or even 23 or 25 to win most of those games.
Frustrated, fading fan, how many victories do you have for them away from home? Maybe two upcoming, perhaps one more. If that’s the case, they can’t lose another two at home, and the Rams loom soon.
Joseph claims they are built for the road.
Recently I watched a cable show during which two teams built wilderness homes on the road. Both leaders thought they had brought together tough teams. One of the log cabins almost fell down early in the project, and looked the big bad wolf could blow it down. The other seemed very much stronger, but it was flawed, too, in the elements. I wouldn’t spend a week in either.
Build for the road? Sounds like a car commercial?
Joseph better hope so. Otherwise, he’ll be hitting the road soon enough.
(Send questions and comments to woody.paige@gazette.com or @woodypaige.