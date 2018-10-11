Bonjour Woody: Directly from la belle province of Québec, Canada, I am writing to you to inquire about the capacity of John Elway to be a good evaluator of talent in the draft, the free agent market, for the quarterback position, even for head coach job. He is still my all-time favorite Bronco, but I have to admit that what we see on the field has an Elway stamp on it, and it’s not good at all. Maybe it’s time to admit that super athletes can also fail and that not everything that they touch becomes gold. The real question is not if Vance and Case are the right people, but if the man who gave them the jobs is doing is. Dixit AC/DC: I am on an Elway to Hell! -- Sylvain Salvas, Gatineau Québec, Canada
Love me some AC/DC and “T.N.T.,’’ “You Shook Me All Night Long’’ and, of course, “Highway To Hell,’’ which I think was a reference to I-25 between Colorado Springs and Denver. (Local joke, Sylvain). Angus Young in his schoolboy outfit is my favorite guitarist. And I’ve always enjoyed Canada’s “Rush.’’
Now, what was the question?
Oh, yeah, John Elway. I’ve written incessantly about John’s draft picks, yet he still says hello, as he did Sunday in the press box beforehand, but not afterward. His first pick as GM was his best – Von Miller. And I thought that the 2011 draft class, in retrospect, was an “A’’ – with Rahim Moore (despite what he did in the playoff game), Orlando Franklin (a longtime starter at offensive tackle in the league), Nate Irving (a very good linebacker), Quinton Carter (an injury dropout), Julius Thomas (who was a special tight end until he left the Broncos in free agency), Virgil Green (a good tight end for a seventh-round choice) and Jeremy Beal (who never really got a break because of serious injuries). Even Mike Mohamed scuffled with the Broncos and the Texans for a couple of years.
I’d also liked to give a high mark to 2016, if it weren’t for that disastrous No. 1 pick – Paxton Lynch. Most of the seasons were “C,’’ although 2017 was a “B’’ for bust, and 2013 was a “F’’-plus, the plus for Sylvester Williams starting in a Super Bowl before the Broncos let him go, but little else.
Most all of us believe this draft class could be the Broncos’ best since ‘11, but it’s too soon. We know Courtland Sutton, DeSean Hamilton and Bradley Chubb can play, although Chubb has been a disappointment so far.
Overall, John has not succeeded as his father Jack did as a talent evaluator, and that was one of his major goals – to make his late father proud of his drafting ability. When Jack was teaching John (after he retired as a player), they watched tape of hundreds of college players. John wasn’t particularly keen on one quarterback, but his dad thought the young man would be great. Drew Brees turned out OK. He broke Peyton Manning’s passing yardage record Monday night.
I think John has problems scouting quarterbacks because he always wants someone who will be as good as he was, and that probably won’t ever happen with a drafted rookie here again. And few are in John’s stratosphere. He may be too harsh a judge of quarterbacks.
John has picked some special players late – Malik Jackson, Danny Travathan, Matt Paradis, and he has done extremely well with undrafted free agents (Chris Harris Jr., Shaq Barrett and this year, naturally, Phillip Lindsay).
But John’s best work has been with veteran free agents – Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, Darian Stewart, Emmanuel Sanders, Domata Peko and Ron Leary.
Yet, the executive vice president of football operations, now the highest paid GM in the league after signing a five-year extension in the offseason, has had way too many swings and misses in the draft – Philip Blake, Michael Scofield, Ty Sambrailo and Max Garcia – and veteran free agents Donald Stephenson and Manelik Watson. All are offensive linemen. Yes, they now have Paradis, Garret Bolles and Connor McGovern as starters, but none likely will become an All-Pro.
In fact, only two draft picks in the Elway era – Miller and Thomas – have made the Pro Bowl.
Elway was a finalist for Executive of the Year a couple of times, and I thought he should have won the award for getting Manning to Denver, if nothing else.
John was an all-time top five quarterback in NFL history, but, unless there is a turnaround and another Super Bowl victory or two before he retires as an executive, he won’t be remembered in the same light (or light year) he was as a player.
In regard to quarterbacks, John whiffed on Lynch and Brock Osweiler, and Zac Dysert and Trevor Siemian weren’t much. Who knows about Chad Kelly? Upon further review, the Broncos should have selected one of the top four or five QBs in the past draft. They loved Baker Mayfield, but he wasn’t around, and they weren’t going to take him, anyway. I pulled for Josh Allen, but Elway obviously wasn’t so high on him. And who knows how Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen or Lamar Jackson will play beyond the short term? I begged the Broncos to draft Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys wanted Lynch. Too bad we can’t go “Back To The Past’’ and switch selections.
John’s choice of John Fox was excellent. Fox helped persuade Manning to come here. Gary Kubiak, John’s oldest friend in football, was an inspired choice. Both got to the Super Bowl (with Manning).
Elway’s status in Colorado always will cut him, deservedly, a break and second and third chances. He hasn’t lost most of the faithful yet. They’ve seen so many Elway comebacks. But if the Broncos finish out of the playoffs for a third straight year, as Mike Shanahan did in his final three seasons, Elway will have to consider if it’s time to turn over the power to Kubiak.
Woodrow: Long-time reader, first-time writer. Please tell me whatever was so special about Vance Joseph to begin with for John Elway, and what would Pat Bowlen do now if he were in charge? Michael E., Denver
I’ll take the second one first. Pat showed patience with both Dan Reeves, who had two weak seasons in his last three, and Shanahan, three final years without a postseason, because of their previous achievements with the Broncos (five Super Bowls appearances, but showed no patience with Josh McDaniels, who didn’t make it until the end of his second season, or Wade Phillips, who lasted just two years as head coach. So, if Pat were still running the organization, Joseph would be game-to-game now. Head coach today, gone tomorrow.
I was told by an excellent source months ago that John would have fired Joseph, but was talked out of it by Joe Ellis, president and CEO of the team and the most influential member of three-person Bowlen Trust committee. I believe that Ellis is getting weary, though, of defending Joseph, which he has done again this week -- not only because of his record and the embarrassment of the losing streak last season and three consecutive defeats and the prospect of a fourth this season, but the Broncos no longer are a brand in the NFL. They can’t even secure some major company to put its name on the stadium, and the Broncos are making a major financial commitment on an entertainment center just outside the stadium. Ellis is strong as the ownership rep, but he’s even a stronger Broncos fan.
What they liked about Joseph was he had interviewed well for the defensive coordinator’s job when he was secondary coach with the Bengals (who wouldn’t let him leave for the Broncos), and he had coached under Kubiak and Adam Gase, and he had played in the NFL (albeit briefly) and had a quarterback mentality and connections locally (as a former backup QB at Colorado). The feeling was that Joseph would be a players’ coach (his reputation) and a quality decision-maker (who had benched veteran starters with the Dolphins). And, to be truthful, the Broncos had never employed a “permanent’’ African-American head coach in a league dominated by African-American players. Eric Studesville, the former Broncos’ running back coach and briefly assistant head coach, was named the interim coach for four games when Josh McDaniels became McDumped in 2011. The Broncos won one. Studesville was fired after last season.
John leaned more toward Joseph than Kyle Shanahan, who might be a wild card for the Broncos because of the proximity of his father and his own personality. However, the Broncos didn’t do a thorough background examination on Joseph and overlooked that the Dolphins’ defense wasn’t even close to the Broncos’. The Broncos thought they were getting a twofer in a defensive guy (Joseph) and an offensive guy (Mike McCoy, who would be a coordinator), and Joseph would elevate Joe Woods to defensive coordinator.
It hasn’t worked out. If Joseph doesn’t win six games, he will be gone at the end of the season. McCoy already was fired, and Woods could follow this season. Joseph’s firing may happen sooner, by bye week, if he loses to the Rams, the Chiefs again and either Arizona or Houston. A 3-6 record won’t do it.
Hello Woody: I think your article today is spot on. I feel as though “The Vance - Part Two” is trying to pull wool over our eyes and I for one, am not falling for it. I am very concerned for the future of my Broncos. While we do have some very talented young players on O, our D is suddenly looking old to me. I worry that the two will be at very different levels in a few years when the O should be coming into their own. And then coaching … is it too early to clean house? But I ask you again, who out there really wants this job under Elway’s oppressive thumb? Did I really just ask that? I still think Del Rio would have been a good coach here, but what do I know? I appreciate that you respond when you can. My friends think it’s hilarious that I vent to you. -- Jeff
Hey, Mr. Mailbag Man: You wrote that the Broncos should consider bringing back Gary Kubiak or Mike Shanahan to take over as coach if the team continues to lose. Do you honestly think either would take the job in these dire circumstances? – Orange Crushed in Colorado
Possible, but highly unlikely, Orange Crushed. Not a chance in a million for Jack Del Rio, Jeff.
Kubiak doesn’t want to be a head coach again, and he’s happy in his role as, basically, a SuperScout of the top 50-100 college football players. He must have been good at it. The Broncos, as talked about earlier, did have an excellent draft, and I’m sure Elway leaned heavily on Kubiak before making final decisions. Primarily because of two previous health issues, Kubiak doesn’t want to be in that pressure cooker, especially if the Broncos are heading south quickly. Gary probably should have retired after the Super Bowl. He didn’t enjoy 2016 at all. When I’ve seen Gary away from the Broncos headquarters, he seemed very content – watching practices during training camp, meeting with Elway regularly, getting to spend a lot more time at his home in Houston with his wife and also in Denver with his grandkids. Kubiak is on a track to someday replace Elway as GM if he even cares to take on that task.
So, although he is very loyal to John and the franchise, I don’t believe Gary would go back again.
Mike Shanahan would be more inclined to step in if Elway called him. But, for a few reasons, that’s not going to happen.
First, and perhaps more important, Shanahan, who has been touring a lot of countries after being fired by D.C.F.C. (the Washington Football Club) and being somewhat on a never-ending victory lap with three Super Bowl victories (two with Denver and one with San Francisco, and three other championship games with the Broncos), ripped his Achilles in a freak accident. I don’t believe that the injury has been publicly reported. It would be very difficult, I would guess, for Shanahan to hobble around Dove Valley and go full-bore on the sideline this season.
Shanahan would love to be a head coach one more time, but this isn’t the best situation. He and Elway, once best friends, haven’t been close in more than 15 years, and there would be the necessary comfort level, I think, for Shanahan to accept the challenge. And the only coach on the staff that he’s worked with before is Bill Musgrave, who played backup quarterback for Shanahan in Denver. Installing his system and becoming in sync with the players and the assistants would be difficult. And if the team under Shanahan suffered through the last part of the season, his chances of getting another job of any type would be virtually impossible, unless it was a consultant’s role with his son.
If Joseph is fired, his interim successor probably is on staff. Musgrave, but not Woods (who could lose his job this year, too), would be the leading candidate. Another name would be mention, but former defensive coordinator here and head coach in Jacksonville and Oakland last year, Jack Del Rio, did not have a warm relationship with Elway, although Del Rio took over for John Fox when he was hit with heart problems, and was excellent. Fox wouldn’t be a candidate. His time in Denver ended poorly. How many guys really want to take over as a head coach for eight or fewer games, and how many former coaches out there would you want to see with the Broncos in November and December? Short list.
Woody: When do you think Chad Kelly will get a chance to play, or is there a chance Kevin Hogan could be a starter at some point this year? T.C., Long-Distance Fan in Bradenton, Fla.
While sitting in the press box last Sunday in New Jersey, I said out loud to a couple of people next to me that Kelly should go in for the last possession, and at least get some real game experience. But, of course, nobody listens to me. If the Rams also blow out the Broncos for their fourth straight start, Kelly should be inserted in the third or fourth quarter. After all, when the Broncos picked Kelly with the final choice in 2017, Joseph said that night that Kelly was his favorite quarterback in the draft. Maybe Joseph should have revealed more love for Carson Wentz or Jared Goff.
Kelly will see some time this season because, like last year, this team probably will be out of a few games. If the Broncos are out of it in mid-December, Elway would want to at least look at Kelly as an NFL starter. He did outplay Case Keenum in the exhibition season.
Hogan is interesting. Nobody around these parts ever brings up his name before you did. However, he has played in eight games the past two seasons with the Broncos during that parade of QBs. He started one game for Cleveland, and lost.
I have checked out Hogan when the practice squad sticks around regular practice and does passing drills. He looks OK throwing against air, but really won’t be a factor, or on the roster, unless there is an injury situation. He strictly is here as insurance.
But one major thing is in Hogan’s favor. He is an ex-Stanford quarterback. The Broncos Boss is an ex-Stanford quarterback. Elway would prefer another ex-Stanford quarterback – Andrew Luck – but the Colts aren’t giving the Broncos a third quarterback. Elway and Manning were enough.