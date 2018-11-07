Woody: I’m all for firing the guy and seeing the season out with an interim coach. But you have to make a real coaching change in the offseason whether you are replacing Joseph or whoever is the interim coach. Games are unwatchable with this coaching regime. – David Ball
David: I don’t see a question in your diatribe. But I will reply with a statement.
Here are some viable coaching candidates for the Broncos job, even though it’s not very attractive, next season.
* John Harbaugh may be fired at season’s end by the Ravens. If so, Harbaugh, who has a Super Bowl championship (over his brother) on his resume, would be near or at the top of John Elway’s list. Jim Harbaugh, who coached at Elway’s alma mater (Stanford), might be the leading man, except he won’t be leaving Michigan, and the Broncos wouldn’t pay his asking price.
* Lincoln Riley, who is 35, coaches the Sooners, and never has been associated with the NFL. The former college backup quarterback was an offensive assistant under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, then the coordinator at East Carolina before Bob Stoops hired him at Oklahoma. He succeeded Stoops, who once was a Pat Bowlen favorite to coach the Broncos. Bowlen had a brief walk-on career at Oklahoma, and eventually earned degrees at the school.
* Jim Bob Cooter, a former University of Tennessee reserve QB, was on the Broncos’ staff when Peyton Manning, also a UT graduate, was quarterback. He has become a quality offensive coordinator, but the Lions are no better than the Broncos.
* Teryl Austin, the Bengals defensive coordinator, has been interview previously by the Broncos. But my best guess is that Elway wouldn’t hire another defensive coordinator, and doesn’t really want someone who coached with the Bengals. So did Joseph.
* Matt LaFleur, the Titans offensive coordinator, has an outstanding assistant’s pedigree, as I wrote in a column the other day. He coached under Mike Shanahan in Washington and with Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. He then was quarterbacks coach in Atlanta, where Kyle was the offensive coordinator, and spent a year with the Rams as offensive coordinator under McVay. John Elway would be interested, in an effort to find another McVay, although LaFleur is 39. The Broncos don’t want to go down that Josh McDaniels lane again, although McDaniels will be the hottest prospect again this year, and I think he winds up in Cleveland, close to his childhood home in Canton. Could McDaniels wind up in Canton by turning around the Browns?
* John DeFilippo was an assistant with the Eagles last year when they won the Super Bowl, then became offensive coordinator with the Vikings. He’s a head coach-in-waiting. I don’t see Elway hiring somebody who hasn’t been a head coach before. The Broncos got to the Super Bowl with John Fox, who was fired by the Panthers, and Gary Kubiak, who had been fired by the Texans. It seems like Elway would want someone who already has experience, given how both McDaniels and Joseph, who never were head coaches, failed in Denver.
* Former NFL head coaches Bruce Arians, Jim Schwartz, Norv Turner and Jeff Fisher. Forget Fisher, even though he says he’s amped up to be a head coach again. Turner has failed as a head coach, but he’s an excellent offensive coordinator, sort of as Wade Phillips is as a defensive coordinator. Arians said this week he would come back as a head coach, but only with the Browns? Really? And although Schwartz had only one good season with the Lions as a head coach, he’s been special with the Eagles as a defensive coordinator. Don’t think any of the four would be the splash guy Elway would want.
* Dave Toub. The Broncos had their chance when they interviewed the Chiefs special teams coach in addition to Joseph and Kyle Shanahan. Toub wouldn’t have demanded a 62-yard field goal at the end of the first half and would have tried to get more yardage before attempting a 51-yard field goal at the end of the game. Toub wouldn’t interview again.
* Gary Kubiak. He’s not coming back as a head coach. The only job he really wants is general manager when, or if, Elway ever steps aside.
* Mike Shanahan. I’ve got a story you won’t believe coming in a few days in The Gazette and on Orange Blitz.
* David Shaw, the Stanford coach, definitely will get a call from Elway. They are close. Shaw finally be ready to come back to the NFL. He was an assistant with the Eagles, the Raiders and the Ravens from 1997-2005 before becoming Jim Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the Cardinal, then Harbaugh’s successor.
Paige: The Broncos are playing better every week. Why are you such a clown? – J.D., Colorado Springs
J.D.: Not professionally, but I did play one in the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1985 for one performance, and I wore the makeup to work the next day.