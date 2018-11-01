Drow: Simple question. Should Vance Joseph be fired if the Broncos lose to the Texans Sunday? -- Sad Sacked Sam, Denver
Sad: Simple answer. Yes.
Hey, Woody: Do you think John Elway has the (courage) to get rid of Vance Joseph during the bye week? – Corey from Colorado
Corey: Elway does have the (nerve). Will he dump Vance? It’s not a matter of if, but when. Before the season I wrote that Joseph would be fired after the game against the 49ers because that would be the final humiliation for Elway – losing to the coach, Kyle Shanahan, he could have, should have hired from the co-finalists. Their records through a season and a half are close. Kyle is 7-17, Vance 8-16. Neither has sparkled, but Shanahan did take over one of the worst two teams in the NFL, and this season has lost his starting quarterback. However, the 49ers remain awful. When he accepted the job in Denver, Joseph said he considered it the plum of the vacancies because the previous year the Broncos did have a winning record (9-7) and were the beneficiary of a top-five defense.
The plum is tart and tasteless.
Elway wanted to fire Joseph at the end of last season and already had a replacement in mind, but, from what I was told by a reliable Broncos source, CEO Joe Ellis talked him out of the decision, partially because of financial considerations ($15 million-$20 million remaining on the contract) and also because Joseph should be given another chance. The usually impatient Elway relented, thinking that new coaches, a new free-agent quarterback, a better draft and a more mature Joseph would improve the team from 5-11 to perhaps 9-7.
The Broncos, for decades under Pat Bowlen, had only one goal: Finish the season in the Super Bowl. Now the goal seems to be: Finish the season.
Elway will not accept this mediocrity much longer. If the Broncos fall to the Texans, Elway and Ellis will know that the season and Joseph’s short career with the Broncos are over. Ellis didn’t like the number of no-shows in the home game against an attractive opponent – the Rams – and won’t like seeing probably just as many on Sunday. Elway won’t like that the Broncos have no chance to winning the division – the Chiefs and the Chargers are moving toward playoff berths – and likely will win 5,6,7 games in 2018. The Broncos have four at home and four on the road in the second half of the season. They won only one road game in ’17 and might duplicate that terrible mark – a victory in Oakland? They will be underdogs to the Chargers twice, the Steelers, and the Bengals and even against the 49ers. Their victory possibilities are Oakland, Houston and Cleveland, and nobody can be sure of any of the three — especially since the Browns’ coach and his offensive coordinator are gone.
A loss to the Texans, and Vance Joseph joins Hue Jackson. A victory saves Joseph until a defeat in Santa Clara, site of the Broncos’ most important victory since Elway retired.
And I would guess Bill Musgrave would assume the interim coach’s role, and tight ends coach Jeep Chryst would be elevated to offensive coordinator. He once was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator, but that didn’t work out so well. He was fired the next year.
Paige: What do you think about the D.T. trade? He should have stayed with the Broncos and become their all-time greatest receiver. – Gerald
Gerald: It was intriguing when Elway said Demaryius was going to a team that could win the division. Elway obviously did not say the Broncos would be improved without him. I respected Thomas as a person (he always called me “Mr. Paige’’’) and a player. A lot of “experts’’ questioned the drafting of both Thomas and Tim Tebow in the first round in 2010 by Josh McDaniels. Those two did pull off one of the most memorable plays in Broncos’ history. Before the draft, McDaniels flew down to Florida to work out Tebow, then stopped in Georgia on the way back to talk with Thomas. The only real knock against Thomas was he played in a run-run system at Georgia Tech. There were several knocks against Tebow.
McDaniels told me in his office that Tebow had all the tools to be a very good quarterback, and he (Josh) would fix his passing problems. Josh didn’t. He told me that Thomas was going to be the first wide receiver in the draft, and not Dez Bryant. Demaryius certainly became a Pro Bowl receiver, and one of the highest-paid with some of the highest-ranked statistics.
He disappeared in the playoffs that Super Bowl season, and he was annually among league leaders in dropped passes. However, he played through injuries, and he produced multiple thousand-yard seasons with 100 catches. He will belong on the Ring of Fame with other Broncos’ wide receivers Lionel Taylor, Haven Moses and Rod Smith, who always be No. 1 and belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I also believe Steve Watson and Ed McCaffrey deserve consideration for the Ring of Fame, and Rick Upchurch was a four-tool player (receiver, occasional running back, kick returner, punt returner). Brandon Marshall was good on the field, bad off. (He just signed with the Raiders. How appropriate.)
The Broncos traded D.T. to get a draft pick and serious salary cap relief this year (about $4 million, which can be carried over) and $14 million next year. That’s $18 million for free agents. So the deal made more sense than trying to trade Demaryius in the offseason.
Thomas leaves a lot of memories, and he may have one more he will leave on the Mile High Stadium Field on Sunday.
Woody: Who would be your choice for the next Broncos coach? Julie, Colorado Springs
Julie: I actually did some research on potential candidates on a flight back from the South this week. The No. 1 coaching candidate among league assistants for next year will be ... Josh McDaniels. I think he takes the Brown job, and doesn’t back out as he did with the Colts, because he would be going home. Josh is from nearby Canton, Ohio, and at some time, again, he has to distance himself from Bill Belichick and the Patriots, and show that he has gotten over the (many) mistakes of youth with the Broncos.
Josh obviously is out.
I don’t care for college head coaches because they generally don’t succeed in the NFL. Nick Saban, for example. Steve Spurrier. Lou Holtz. The list is long.
But I genuinely feel that Elway will make a run at David Shaw, the coach at Stanford. Shaw previously has been an NFL assistant, so he’s not foreign to the game. Elway knows Shaw as well as anybody, given that Stanford is his alma mater. I’m sure Elway won’t pick any other college coach. Forget Jim Harbaugh, Urban Meyer or any of that crowd.
I also don’t think Elway will go the assistant-to-head-coach route again. It didn’t work with Joseph, who was an acceptable assistant (although he was only a coordinator for one season, and the Dolphins’ defense wasn’t so special).
It seemed to work well for a while with Elway and John Fox, who had been around the block, up the street and down the road for quite a while. Then, in the last season, they had serious differences, and each wanted away from the other. It is well to remember that Peyton Manning chose to visit Denver because of his respect for Fox.
Is Manning a possibility? Not in his lifetime. He wants to be an owner, not an employee.
Rex Ryan? Nope. I would consider him for defensive coordinator. Jack Del Rio? Elway didn’t like him when Del Rio was here.
Would Elway revisit Dave Toub, the Chiefs’ special teams coach who was interviewed before Joseph was hired? I don’t think so. Toub is not a sexy name, and Elway and Ellis will need to come up with flash and substance.
Jim Schwartz is a John Fox kind of name. He has done a terrific job with the Eagles’ defense, but his head coaching experience in Detroit lingers. Schwartz is a gruff guy who did give the Lions some respectability, but only one winning season in four.
I’ll give you a name to close today.
Matt LaFleur.
Who?
LaFleur is the Titans’ offensive coordinator, and he has been in the league since 2008.
He joined the Texans that year as an offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak, and he worked alongside Kyle Shanahan. When Mike Shanahan was hired in D.C., he surrounded himself with his son, Sean McVay and LaFleur — all disciples of Shanny The Elder.
When the Falcons reached, and should have won, the Super Bowl two seasons ago, Kyle was offensive coordinator and LaFleur coached the quarterbacks. LaFleur joined McVay with the Rams as offensive coordinator last year. Because McVay ran the offense, LaFleur went to the Titans, where he is in control and calls the offensive players, as rookie head coach Mike Vrabel concentrates on defense.