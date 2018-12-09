SANTA CLARA, Calif. • Somebody in that losing locker room needed to go all Howard Beale on the Broncos.
“I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore,” actor Peter Finch, as a news anchor, bellowed at his viewers in the 1975 movie “Network.”
The Broncos should have been furious oranges of wrath.
Instead, after the dreadful, discombobulating defeat to the 4saken 49ers, the Broncos’ players, coaches, executives and staff seemed like “Oh, well, it is what it is.”
Where have you gone, Aqib Talib?
I asked Von Miller if he and the team ought to get mad.
He responded rather prosaically, then finally said the Broncos should get mad at the Browns (who won again Sunday).
Don’t look now, but those ex-walkover Browns will have a better record than the Broncos if they win in Denver on Saturday night.
The Broncos couldn’t even beat a team that arrived for the game Sunday with a 2-10 record, and played in front of a stale crowd that was announced at 69,449. Tens of thousands must have been disguised as seagulls.
“We just have to be consistent,” defensive lineman Shelby Harris said rather tranquilly. “Against a good team, you have to go out ... and not get shut out in the first half (20-0).” How about against a rotten team?
Several linebackers were joking that their answers would be: “That’s above our paygrade.”
Derek Wolfe, always honest and direct, sat in front of his locker, stared at the floor and spoke in a whisper.
Two offensive linemen were discussing holiday dinner plans, and another player was concerned about his spiffy suit.
Safety Darian Stewart said he “felt good waking up this morning,” but admitted that the Broncos’ mindset “wasn’t right today. We talked about dominating them, but they came out and handled business.”
The Broncos didn’t take care of business.
Doesn’t anybody here get angry about a 21-24 record since that glorious Super Bowl victory in Levi’s Stadium?
Vance Joseph repeated his usual “No excuses,” but wasn’t livid. He said every remaining game is “a must win” for the Broncos.
This game, presumably, wasn’t must win.
However, the calm Case Keenum said afterward: “It’s out of our hands now.” The Broncos must depend, as Blanche DuBois, on the kindness of others.
The Broncos can’t finish first or second in the AFC West, and have no chance at the fifth wild-card spot.
The Chiefs and the Chargers are locks. For the final AFC position, they are behind the Dolphins (who pulled off a miracle not witnessed often since John Elway was at nearby Stanford and beaten by the Cal band), the Ravens, the Titans and the Colts — all 7-6. The Browns and the Chargers aren’t Hostess Cupcakes, and the Raiders beat the Steelers at home Sunday. All those people who said the Broncos would sweep seven in a row, raise your hands.
I wrote before the season that Joseph would be fired after the 49ers game. If the Broncos hadn’t beaten the Chargers and the Steelers fortuitously, he would have be gone Monday. The next three games are “must win” for the coach.
Truth is, neither Joseph nor Kyle Shanahan, the finalists for the Broncos job 22 months ago, coached like quality choices Sunday.
Joseph’s decisions on fourth down were dubious the first two times, and his reaction to a San Francisco running-into-a-punter was humorous. He and several of the Broncos thought the team had earned a first down. No. The extra five yards still left them short.
The Broncos were hapless, helpless, hopeless and pointless in the first half with 65 total net yards.
On the other sideline, Shanahan was similar to his father — when he was offensive coordinator of the 49ers — in the first half, utilizing well-schemed plays for tight end George Kettle, who rang up a Shannon Sharpe-like 210 yards and an 85-yard catch-and-score.
In the second half, however, Shanahan was more a version of himself as the offensive coordinator with the Falcons who shut down the pass late in the Super Bowl vs. the Patriots. The 49ers had 311 yards and 20 points in the opening two quarters, 78 in the last two.
The Broncos didn’t express any road rage.
But I’m mad, and I’m sure most of you would agree with Beale, too.