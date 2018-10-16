Somebody’s going to get fired after Thursday night’s game.
Quite plausibly, somebodies.
Welcome to Crocktoberfest — the 1-5 Cardinals against the 2-4 Broncos.
If the Arizona sinkhole deepens, Mike McCoy will not be kicked to the curb; he would be thrown into the trash truck.
McCoy would suffer one of the worst trifectas for a coach in NFL history. He was fired as Chargers’ head coach Jan. 2, 2017; he was fired as Broncos’ offensive coordinator Nov. 20, 2017, and he’s so close to being fired as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinators Oct. 19, 2018.
On the bright side, he would collecting money from three different teams.
You thought the Unreal McCoy produced an anemic offense in Denver last season. In Phoenix the offense, averaging 13.7 points per game, is last in six offensive categories.
In 16 games as the coordinator with the Broncos and the Cardinals, McCoy’s scheme, which might be the worst since "The Music Man" and his 76 trombones, has scored fewer than 20 points a dozen times. Those teams, both with quarterback changes, have been 4-12 with McCoy.
When Steve Wilks, first-year coach of the contemptible Cardinals, was asked this week about McCoy’s precarious position, he replied: "I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win."
Has an entire staff been fired after just seven games? I don’t think so.
McCoy is a fired coach walking, but his former boss, Vance Joseph, is not feeling so good himself.
If the Broncos, who have suffered an NFL-high four consecutive defeats, are cacti-ed in the desert playing on national television for the second occasion in five days, their second-year coach could, and should, be in the joblessness queue, too.
To a certain extent, the Broncos’ coach echoed his Cardinals’ counterpart. When the embattled Joseph, who doesn’t wear a Technicolor dreamcoat, was asked Monday if he was battling to stay, he responded: "Absolutely. That’s every coach in this league every week."
Are Bill Belichick, Andy Reid and the Seans – McVay and Payton – worried about extending their head-coaching careers? I don’t think so.
"We’ve lost four games in a row," said Joseph, repeating a refrain from Nov. 7 last season after the Broncos had lost four in a row. "And everyone is fighting for their lives."
The Broncos are not as popular as R&B’s the O’Jays. More like the Oh-No J’s. Joseph and defensive coordinator Joe Woods have moved into Josh territory.
After a 6-0 startling start as the Broncos’ rookie coach, Josh McDaniels then lost four games in a row twice. He followed up in 2010 with a 2-6 mark in the first half.
In an 18-game stretch, McDaniels went 4-14.
In an 18-game stretch, Joseph has gone 4-14.
"Went" and "gone" are appropriate.
Eerily ironic.
From Oct. 15, 2017, to Oct. 14, 2018, Joseph has a winning percentage identical to Josh’s from Nov. 1, 2009, to Oct. 31, 2010 – 22.2.
From Mac Speedie to Lou Saban to McDaniels, when coaches endure 4-14 spans, they have been fired before the end of the second season of malfunction.
No wonder Joseph, and Joe, and all the other Joes are fighting for their football lives.
Will Joseph and Joe survive until the end of this season?
They must not if there is a fiasco in Arizona. An interim head coach and defensive coordinator should be given 10 days to prepare for and prevent a potential Kansas City catastrophe.
The assumption in Colorado is that the Broncos will beat the Cardinals. Based on what? The Broncos are favored by 2-2.5 points. Seems like it could be a very competitive game when professional lives are being fought for, according to John Elway this week, on both sides.
The Broncos’ defense against the run is as dreadful as the Cardinals’ offense. The Orange Mush has permitted an unworldly 986 rushing yards, obviously last in the league, and is ranked 28th overall.
ESPN.com gives the Cardinals less than a 0.1 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Broncos are a 1.8 percent postseason possibility.
Amazingly, four former coordinators in Denver — Wade Phillips, Wink Martindale, Rick Dennison and Jeremy Bates — have prevailed over the Broncos. Mike McCoy may save his job.
Unfortunately, I’ve picked every Broncos game correctly.
Cardinals 21-20. It will be a crock.