DENVER • The “D” is a capital again.
With an immaculate interception in the end zone by the implausible Harris — Shelby, not Chris — The Denver Defense saved a victory over the Steelers on Sunday.
It was the first pick by Shelby Harris since his 2012 season at Illinois State. His first was at Homestead (Wisc.) High School.
And for the second week, a cinch Hall of Fame quarterback threw a pass directly to a Broncos’ Defender.
Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger each accumulated more than 400 yards in the air against The Defense, but both were torched for two interceptions — a pair by Chris Harris Jr., who we expect for pickoffs, and one by the other Harris and Von Miller.
Shades of Orange Crush and the No-Fly Zone, this emerging Denver Defense deserves its own name.
No-Die Zone? The Horse Force? The Amazing Graces?
The Broncos forced four turnovers, and safety Jumping Justin Simmons blocked a field goal. The Steelers would have scored another 17 points at the very least.
Yet, Pittsburgh finished with only 17, seven short.
As I wrote two weeks ago, all the Broncos must do, er, is win their remaining seven games to reach the postseason. Two down, four losing teams (Bengals, 49ers, Browns and Raiders) and, yes, the Chargers in the finale to go. Mission Impossible has become Objective Achievable for the Broncos.
They are no longer just The Men From La Mancha tilting at windmills.
In the past three games the Broncos have allowed only 58 points to the Texans, Chargers and Steelers. If The Denver Defense can hold teams the rest of the way to an average of 19 points a game, they have a chance to be somebody rather than some bodies.
Rivers and the Chargers passed through the Broncos to 12-point lead.
Then, Rivers played cousin to the Vonmeister. He might as well have reached out and handed the ball to Miller. Soon enough, the Broncos would drive to the winning field goal.
Then, on Sunday, Big Ben was having his way with the Broncos early and often, but the Steelers must have thought the scoreboard had malfunctioned. They looked up and were behind, and needed a fake field goal before halftime to tie.
On every possession (four) of the first half, the Steelers reached the Broncos’ side of the 50, and not once was Roethlisberger able to push his offense into the end zone.
The first time was the field goal blocked by Simmons, who became the leaping lizard once more. The second time Roethlisberger passed to Xavier Grimble, who escaped to run toward a touchdown. However, Will Parks happened. He slammed Grimble at the 1-yard line, and the receiver fumbled the ball forward and out of the side of the end zone. On the third time the Steelers had to accept a successful field goal. On the final time, just before intermezzo, the Steelers could smell a touchdown at the Broncos’ 7, but the Denver Defense wouldn’t surrender. The Steelers did fool the Broncos on a fake field goal pass for a touchdown.
The Steelers, as the Chargers before them, figured they’d rip the Broncos in the second half.
They did add seven in the third quarter when Roethlisberger, about to be crumpled for a safety in his own end zone by Shelby Harris, flung to JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 97-yard play that ended in the other end zone.
However, later in the quarter, Chris Harris Jr., who likes to pick on great quarterbacks, came up with a pick. The Broncos scored two plays afterward to make it 17-17.
There it stood until Pittsburgh’s James Conner fumbled at the Broncos’ 21. And Keenum was on the Case for another touchdown and a 24-17 advantage.
As Roethlisberger scrambled to the Broncos’ 3-yard line as the clock and everyone in the stadium were preparing for overtime, the Steelers’ third-down play was a complete cluster, and Ben, facing an eight-man front, tossed over the middle. Harris received a premature Christmas gift – the football and then a game ball.
Coach Vance Joseph said the four turnovers and the blocked field goal were “five plays that we made that could have been scoring plays (for Pittsburgh). That was huge for us.”
Game over.
The Denver Defense capitalized.