Pederson reiterates Wentz is Philly’s No. 1 QB
Eagles coach Doug Pederson reiterated Tuesday that Carson Wentz will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2019.
Wentz missed the final three games of the regular season and two playoff games because of a back injury. Nick Foles led Philadelphia to four straight wins and was 27 yards away from taking the Eagles to the NFC title game.
“Yes, Carson is the quarterback going forward,” Pederson said at the start of his season-ending news conference.
Chiefs activate Duvernay- Tardif before AFC title game
The Kansas City Chiefs are so well off right now that they activated another starter, offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, off injured reserve. He’d been out since Week 5 with a broken leg and has been practicing since Dec. 26, and could be available against the Patriots.
Whether he starts remains to be seen. Andrew Wylie has played quite well in his place.
Chargers, Cowboys staffs to lead Pro Bowl teams
The coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys were selected to lead the Pro Bowl teams. Anthony Lynn and his Chargers’ staff will coach the AFC team while Jason Garrett and his Cowboys’ staff coach the NFC team.
Parry will lead officiating crew for Super Bowl
Referee John Parry will lead the seven-person crew of on-field officials working the Super Bowl in Atlanta. This will be the third Super Bowl that Parry has worked. He also worked the Super Bowls following the 2006 and 2011 seasons.
The other members of the officiating crew for the game are Fred Bryan (umpire), Edgar Camp (down judge), Jeff Bergman (line judge), Steve Zimmer (field judge), Eugene Hall (side judge) and Terrence Miles (back judge).
Coaching changes: Colts surprise by opting to fire OL coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have dismissed offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and confirmed assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has been hired by the Buffalo Bills. DeGuglielmo and Johnson helped a young, revamped line make a dramatic turnaround.
• A source said the Buffalo Bills offered their special teams coordinator’s job to Carolina Panthers assistant Heath Farwell.
• The Jets are reportedly finalizing a deal with Gregg Williams to become their defensive coordinator.
Kyle Lauletta pleads guilty to charges from traffic arrest
Giants rookie backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta pleaded guilty to a disorderly persons charge and two traffic violations on Tuesday, according to the Hudson County prosecutor’s office in New Jersey.
Lauletta was arrested Oct. 30 for nearly running over a Weehawken police officer during a traffic stop.