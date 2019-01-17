Seahawks sign QB Lynch
The Seattle Seahawks are giving quarterback Paxton Lynch another chance in the NFL.
Lynch’s signing Thursday throws the former first-round pick directly into the mix as a potential backup for Russell Wilson.
Lynch was cut by the Denver Broncos before the start of the 2018 season. He started four games in his first two seasons for Denver after being the No. 26 overall pick in 2016 but was not signed by any teams in 2018 after being released.
Lynch was twice beat out for the Broncos’ starting job in training camp and was deemed expendable after the acquisition of Case Keenum last offseason.
Seattle has seen a revolving door of backups behind Wilson, but rarely have they been called into duty. Wilson took every snap of the 2018 season.
Chargers GM Telesco has no timetable on Rivers deal
Philip Rivers just concluded his 15th season with the Los Angeles Chargers but the quarterback’s future beyond 2019 is one of many areas that general manager Tom Telesco will have to address during the offseason.
Telesco reiterated during his season-ending news conference that Rivers isn’t going anywhere but didn’t elaborate on a timetable for discussing a contract extension.
Rivers this year will be going into the final season of a four-year, $83.25 million extension he signed in August 2015. He is coming off one of his best seasons.
49ers hire Joe Woods as defensive assistant
The San Francisco 49ers have hired Joe Woods as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.
Woods spent the past four seasons with Denver, including 2017-18 as defensive coordinator. He will work with Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on improving a pass defense that set a record for fewest interceptions in a season with two last year.
Steelers hire Faulkner as running backs coach
Eddie Faulkner is the new running backs coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Faulkner replaces James Saxon, whose contract was not renewed after the Steelers finished 9-6-1. Faulkner comes to the Steelers from North Carolina State.