The Gazette’s Paul Klee has three thoughts before the Broncos host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday:
OU times two
Browns quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield shouldn’t be the only former Oklahoma QB on the Broncos’ minds. Let’s add his successor to the list: Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. While Murray’s agent, Scott Boras, has said Murray is a lock to go the baseball route, Murray left open the NFL door in an interview with Tim Tebow. “As of now,” Murray said, he will pursue a baseball career with the team that drafted him, the A’s. Are you convinced? Me neither. At the very least it’s worth the Broncos’ time to evaluate Murray as a potential draft pick. Why not use a second- or third-round choice on the Heisman winner and see if Murray changes his mind? Whoever drafts Murray — and someone will — would hold his rights until after the 2019 season.
Confusion reigns
The Broncos are 6-7. So there are plenty of guys on the roster the coach could call out and be justified in doing so. Von Miller’s not one. After Miller earned three false-start penalties in a loss to the 49ers, Joseph called out his star: “You can’t do it. Watch the ball and get off on the ball. Von’s a gifted pass rusher, so he doesn’t have to cheat the count to go.” With a calculated response that stopped short of throwing Joseph under the bus, Miller responded: “I mean, I’ve got five offsides and I got 13 sacks. That’s a pretty good ratio if you ask me.” Hey, Von’s a big boy. He can take a critique. But the message of expectations seems to change from month to month. After Case Keenum threw an interception against the Raiders, Joseph opined on what Keenum should improve: “Just taking care of the ball better.” And last week: “He has to make more plays.” No wonder the Broncos looked confused at San Francisco. They were.
Bounce-back Phillip Lindsay?
Since he became the featured running back in the Broncos’ offense, it’s been smooth sailing for Phillip Lindsay. Three straight games of at least 7 yards per carry? The Broncos will take that every day and twice on Saturday. But with no Emmanuel Sanders to worry about, the 49ers clamped down on Lindsay and limited the Colorado guy to 30 yards on 14 attempts — an average of 2.14 yards per carry. “They’re going to be just like the 49ers up front,” Lindsay said of the Browns. “They’re talented and they do a lot of blitzing.” The Broncos still won’t have Sanders — or Demaryius Thomas, whose ability to get open under all circumstances has been missed. Joseph thrice last week said they must improve their play-calling on offense, a sure sign he’s committed to his offseason pledge to “coach the coaches better.” “It didn’t sit well with us, what happened on Sunday (at San Francisco),” offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said.