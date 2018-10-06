The big picture
Spend a tense postseason with Bud Black’s Colorado Rockies and your perspective on the coach-player relationship gets recalibrated. Watching how Black massages his players’ confidence while still holding them accountable stands as a master class in sports psychology. And it’s a reminder of the inherent trust that’s supposed to be in place between the guys calling the plays and the guys executing them. Then there’s Vance Joseph and the Broncos. It’s not the opposite of the Rockies, but it’s pretty damn close. Not once during the Gary Kubiak-Wade Phillips era did you hear the “No Fly Zone” complain about miscommunication. Then last year it was Aqib Talib citing miscommunication as a problem; this year it was Chris Harris Jr. speaking his mind: “We’re not doing anything to confuse the quarterback and it’s very easy for them right now.” Joseph’s second year looks way too much like his first. It’s past time to figure it out.
Punting on King
Can’t say I’ve come across an NFL player who would talk about cartoons but not football. That was Marquette King, whom the Broncos placed on injured reserve and reportedly will release as soon he’s healthy. My lone one-on-one interview with King came after the last-second win against the Raiders. King was the holder when Brandon McManus kicked the game-winning field goal, and I wondered if there was a difference between holding for a lefty kicker (Sebastian Janikowski in Oakland) and a righty (McManus). “I don’t give a (expletive),” King said. So there’s no difference? “I’m a chameleon,” he said. Hey, different strokes. King seems like an interesting guy and hopefully finds another job.
The route to the Broncos for the next punter was anything but orthodox. UC-Davis grad Colby Wadman was delivering pizzas just a year ago.
As a retired Domino’s Pizza driver, I confirm it’s one job where everyone’s happy to see you.
State supremacy
Run, Ralphie, Run.
The best football story in the best state is unfolding up in Boulder. Thanks to a 28-21 win against Herm Edwards and Arizona State on Saturday, the Buffs are 5-0 for the first time in 20 years. It helps to have the premier player in the Pac-12, Laviska Shenault, who had all four touchdowns at Folsom Field and looks like a potential first-round draft pick. Where was this guy last season when the Buffs wide receivers were underperforming? Anyway, the Broncos suddenly have competition for entertainment budgets and eyeballs.
Sunday’s TV calendar shows the Broncos at 11 a.m. (CBS) and Rockies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at 2:37 p.m. (MLB Network).
Here’s a Sunday fun day: the Broncos must win to keep their postseason aspirations within the realm of reality; the Rox must win to keep their postseason alive.
