Cowboys secondary coach interviews with Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard is the fourth candidate to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ coaching job.
Fresh off his team’s wild-card playoff win over Seattle, Richard met Sunday with the Dolphins. They earlier interviewed New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross traveled to Dallas for the interview and was a guest of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at their playoff game Saturday night. Ross is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, fired Monday after three seasons.
Richard took over the Cowboys’ play-calling duties this season from defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Richard spent three years as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator.
Browns interview Colts’ Eberflus after wild-card win
Matt Eberflus has a past with the Browns. Maybe he’ll have a future as well.
One day after his Indianapolis defense held quarterback Deshaun Watson and Houston’s offense to just seven points in an AFC wild-card win, Eberflus became the sixth candidate to interview for Cleveland’s open coaching job.
The Colts’ dominant performance helped Eberflus boost a resume that already included a two-year stint (2009-10) coaching the Browns linebackers on Eric Mangini’s staff.
Lament, regret after Seahawks ousted early
Now that it’s over, Russell Wilson’s belief in the comparison of where the Seattle Seahawks were during his rookie season in 2012 and this season has only grown stronger.
Seattle fans can only hope Wilson is correct in his vision because, if so, 2019 could end up being a special year for the Seahawks.
“It makes you a little sick to wake up this morning and know you don’t get to compete with your guys today,” Wilson said a day after a 24-22 wild-card round loss at Dallas. “It’s part of the journey.”
While there was a healthy dose of optimism as the Seahawks packed up their lockers, there also was a level of regret after Seattle lost its opening game of the playoffs for the first time since January 2005. The loss to the Cowboys on Saturday was littered with missed chances.
Kwamie Lassiter, former Cardinals safety, dead at 49
Kwamie Lassiter, the former Arizona safety who had four interceptions in the Cardinals’ season-ending victory that clinched a playoff berth in 1998, died Sunday. He was 49.
Arizona Sports, the website of the team’s flagship radio station, said Lassiter had a heart attack while working out.