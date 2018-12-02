CINCINNATI — What the Broncos are doing?
Shoot, anyone can do that.
“We’re going 1-0 every day,” rookie pass-rusher Bradley Chubb said after the Broncos cruised past the stinky Bengals 24-10 here Sunday.
So let’s all go 1-0 together. Make the bed, bring coffee to your better half, high-5 the Amazon guy tired from lugging around holiday packages.
Because that’s what the Broncos are doing, and it’s working. Just to clarify, what exactly is all this “1-0” talk that has the Broncos thinking playoffs without actually saying the P word?
“Don’t be thinking about, ‘If they do this, or if we do this.’ Just do what we’ve got to do — win the game — and move on to next week,” Chubb explained inside a stoic visitors locker room at Paul Brown Stadium.
That part’s not hard. That part we can all do.
Then there’s Phillip Lindsay. Nope, can’t do that.
Their season left for dead — in this space and just about everywhere else — the Broncos are putting back together their puzzle behind two pieces, in particular: that 1-0 mentality, where yesterday and tomorrow don’t matter; and with Lindsay, a Colorado story unlike any we’ve seen since Kyle Freeland’s last start for the Rockies.
Lindsay and Freeland are the finest Colorado duo since a cold 90 Shilling and a warm Pikes Peak sunset.
And suddenly the Broncos are back in the mix.
They’ve won three straight games for the first time since Week 3 in 2016. They’re .500 after losing four straight in September and October. They’re one game back of a playoff spot with a bunch of crummy opponents coming up. Ahem.
They’re doing it by hiding their quarterback, simplifying their focus and riding a running back who refuses to accept “no” for an answer — even when it comes to being a couch potato.
Before Lindsay rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, he stole a spot on a couch at UCHealth Training Center. Like a tease, it’s situated directly in front of his locker.
“The rookies aren’t supposed to be on it,” Lindsay allowed.
Good luck telling a Denver South grad he can’t do something.
“They’re not going to let me on the couch until next year,” Lindsay said.
A tad bit quieter, he added with a smile: “I’ll still be on the couch.”
Lindsay wasn’t done there. Is he ever? When Vance Joseph handed a game ball to the rookie from CU-Boulder, Lindsay promptly tried to pass it off — to the remade offensive line of Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Connor McGovern, Eli Wilkinson and Jared Veldheer.
Then he shared a lesson learned from parents Troy and Diane and his sizable extended family, all of whom are so proud: “I don’t like the attention. It’s not about me.”
This was a football weekend that saw Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt cut from the roster after he shoved and kicked a woman, and the Bengals crowd heartily cheer for running back Joe Mixon, who was still drafted after he punched a woman in a fast-food restaurant. It’s enough to make anyone with a heart wonder why we follow such a violent and vicious sport in the first place.
But I’ve learned a thing or two from these Broncos and their stash of relentless rookies: worry about your own self and don’t stress over what has happened or what could happen. Go 1-0.
Cheesy? Sure. Effective? The Broncos haven’t lost since Joseph introduced the new policy.
“There’s no pressure on us,” said safety Justin Simmons, whose interception was one of three turnovers forced by the Broncos defense.
“I know it sounds kind of boring, but we have a young team and we need to keep our focus,” Joseph said. “Our leadership guys are carrying us.”
Oh, this story’s a long way from a happy ending. Who stole the Broncos’ passing game, and can they please have it back? This show must remains in the hands of Lindsay, because the sweetest number on quarterback Case Keenum’s day was zero (interceptions). The rest? Ehhh.
“That’s what you call a team,” Keenum said.
The winding road to the postseason added a new twist when Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. left the field on a golf cart in the first quarter. Harris told me it’s a hairline fracture in his right leg that will keep him out until January.
“If we make the playoffs you know I’ll be ready for that,” said Harris, who added that surgery won’t be necessary.
And that was the first time in weeks anyone in orange has muttered the word “playoffs.” (The Bengals definitely are not. Their ship’s halfway to the bottom of the neighboring Ohio River.) With the 49ers (2-9), Browns (4-7-1) and Raiders (2-9) up next, the Broncos have taken “1-0” to heart while treating Lindsay like he’s the coolest thing since a bye week.
“He’s just out of this world,” Von Miller said.
Throw together a healthy breakfast? 1-0. Take the doggie on a proper walk, none of that around-the-block business? 1-0. Simple enough.
Then there’s Lindsay, the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis to post back-to-back games of 100 rushing yards, who celebrated by trying to return the game ball he was awarded.
“When you have family, and you’re in the middle of two older sisters and two younger brothers, it’s about them,” Lindsay said. “It’s about your family. That’s what it’s about.”
The Broncos are 1-0.