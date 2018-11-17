CARSON, Calif. • Meeting someone face-to-face tends to make friends. That and time.
Take Von Miller, for example, the sweetest bazillionaire you’d be fortunate enough to meet.
The guy sends bottles of wine to people who try to beat him up every Sunday.
Last week, he opened a mobile Von’s Vision unit and hooked up kids with the ability to see the world. That’s the caliber of human we’re dealing with here, and it wasn’t that long the same man believed Philip Rivers could go ahead and kick rocks.
“I really didn’t like the guy until like two years ago at the Pro Bowl,” Miller said.
And then?
“I was just blown away by what type of guy he was on and off the football field.”
Point is, the next coach of the Broncos could come across as the next Bill Belichick (come on, you’d take him in a heartbeat) or a sloggy repeat of the past 25 games (8-17). But it’s not going to matter if New Guy doesn’t shake hands with a real, live franchise quarterback when he steps off the stage after his introductory press conference or soon after.
It’s about the quarterback, even more than it’s about the coach.
The Chargers, who host the Broncos here at StubHub Center on Sunday, were 3-6 last year and finished 9-7. The Broncos are 3-6 now, and there’s been nothing over the past two years to suggest they can pull off the same feat. One has Philip Rivers, one has Case Keenum. Big diff.
When you take a moment to compare the five men hired as head coaches after the 2016 season — Vance Joseph’s class — the root of success or failure isn’t tough to find. Anthony Lynn and Sean McVay are 36-15. They’ve had franchise quarterbacks. Kyle Shanahan (most of the time) and Joseph haven’t, and they’re 16-35. Sean McDermott is 12-14. He’s had Tyrod Taylor, Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen. Don’t know where to go with that one.
There’s a lot more that goes into evaluating a new coach, of course. But at the very least we can all agree that Keenum’s successor in Colorado is as important as the man hired to coach him. His successor could arrive after this season or after the 2019 season, when Keenum’s contract expires, but he needs to arrive with a splash. Or the coach won’t matter.
Keenum’s play has been a bummer in Broncos Country. There’s no nice way to put it.
This year he has 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, which is about the same as the Broncos got from Trevor Siemian last year through Week 10 (12 and 14). Nice guy, full of faith, says all the right things. But it says more that folks around Dove Valley celebrated Keenum’s last game as his best performance yet, and Keenum’s offense managed only 17 points in a loss at home.
That’s the low bar we’re talking about. Keenum’s best game simply met new expectations and didn’t come until Week 9. So the Broncos are 3-6.
“I’m looking forward to watching him play this week,” Joseph said.
This is rudimentary proof, but take a look over the eight division leaders. These are the names quarterbacking them: Ben Roethlisberger, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith, Jared Goff, Mitchell Trubisky, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. That’s six first-rounders and a couple of future Hall of Famers.
Maybe Joseph is fired, maybe he’s not. It won’t matter if the next guy doesn’t have a star quarterback to coach. (Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)