DENVER • Whatever you do, don’t utter the “P” word around the Broncos.
“Playoffs? Come on,” Vance Joseph said with a quizzical glance that screamed, Are you nuts, dude?
“To talk playoffs right now, with our football team, is unfair.”
The Steelers roll into Broncos Stadium at Mile High for a game that will determine if the Broncos have anything more to play for (aside from their gaudy paychecks). Win, and the Broncos can make December one to remember. Lose, and it’s all over except for the firing.
Other than that, just another Sunday.
“I think it’s definitely the ‘whatever it takes’ time,” Chris Harris Jr. said.
The Broncos are 4-6 after playing the toughest schedule in the NFL, according to Sportradar, a company that analyzes those sorts of things. (But there’s a but.) But if somehow the Broncos can sneak one past the Steelers, who enter as field-goal favorites, the schedule loosens up.
Not saying, just saying: the finishing stretch (vs. the 5-5 Bengals, 3-6 Browns, 2-8 49ers, 2-8 Raiders, 7-3 Chargers) looks exponentially more doable than the gantlet the Broncos waddled through — good then bad, good then bad.
The Broncos are a long shot, but somehow they still have a shot — if they beat the Steelers, against whom they’ve been better than most (14-8-1 all-time).
While front office big-wigs John Elway, Matt Russell and Gary Kubiak were in Missouri to scout quarterback Drew Lock and others on Friday, the Broncos were keeping their focus small and their aspirations big.
“I really want to win this game, for sure,” ex-Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said.
“We’ll see,” Joseph said. “We’ve talked about having small-picture focus but big-picture awareness. We know what’s out there. Everyone reads that stuff. But right now we’ve got to focus on Pittsburgh.”
The Broncos are saying there’s a chance without actually saying there’s a chance.
“It’s the point of the season where it’s almost a playoff game every week, even though it’s not the playoffs yet,” Case Keenum said.
Tim Tebow never lost to the Steelers (1-0). Peyton Manning never lost to the Steelers as a Bronco (2-0). Brock Osweiler threw for almost 300 yards but lost his only start against them.
If Keenum is to help the Broncos into the P Word picture, he must be along for the ride, not a featured actor.
Denver’s top two performances arrived the past two weeks, in a two-point loss to the Texans and a one-point win against the Chargers. It is no coincidence those are the two games in which Keenum did not throw an interception.
Both of those opponents entered the game with five-game winning streaks.
Look out! Big Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers own a six-gamer heading into Sunday.
It remains difficult, if not impossible, to envision this Broncos outfit building on last week’s win at the Los Angeles Chargers and reeling off six straight to close the season with a 10-6 record.
This is a group that hasn’t won more than two straight since Weeks 1-4 of the 2016 season.
But — and there’s a but again — two teams last year made the AFC playoffs with 9-7 records.
First the Broncos must beat the Steelers again. Until then the P Word is premature.