DENVER • It’s sad. All of it, just sad.
Sad that Broncos Stadium at Mile High appeared 90 percent empty when the Chargers finished a 23-9 win here Sunday. Sad that emotional safety Will Parks cried his way into the tunnel.
Sad that for the third straight year, the final score of the final game didn’t matter. One week after a Broncos-Raiders game qualified as the lowest-rated game ever on Monday Night Football, more than 12,000 tickets went unused. Sad that fans now have something better to do.
Relief? That emotion has a place here, too. With the pressure off, Vance Joseph, after a fourth straight loss, finally sounded as if he was comfortable as head coach. What I expect will be his final address to media here contained no bitterness, a sincere wish that everyone enjoy the holidays and a dash of regret.
“By the Broncos standards, not good enough,” Joseph said after he went 5-11 and 6-10, the team’s first back-to-back seasons with at least 10 losses since the mid-1960s. “I totally understand that.”
Sad that Broncos Country goes into the NFL’s Black Monday without knowing who its coach will be ... for a third straight New Year. Joseph sounded like a man resigned to the fact that he’s going to be fired. The Broncos should do it Monday when the players return to Dove Valley to clean out their lockers. It also must be said, again, this disaster predates Joseph’s two fleeting seasons as coach. It’s not all on him. Most of the players evacuated the locker room as if they were being timed and said, in one way or another, that they expect a coaching change, roster upheaval or both.
“Probably so. Probably so,” Parks said when asked if he thought this was Joseph’s final game. “After now, you can say probably so, from all the messages and the way people have been talking to us. There’s going to be a lot of changes next year.”
Anger? Oh, plenty of that. It was anger that fueled three separate choruses of boos — in the first half alone. Anger that boiled over after this lumpy lineup of Broncos possessions: punt, punt, punt, punt, fumble, interception. That’s why the Vikings let Case Keenum walk. That’s why Joseph’s probably been relieved by the time you read this, if not shortly thereafter.
Need more evidence on the sad state of the Broncos offense? The same Mile High crowd that once wouldn’t dare to whisper around Peyton Manning was performing “The Wave” on Sunday — with the Broncos offense on the field. Sad.
“In my press conference when I took the job, the goal was to score 28 points per game,” Joseph said. “That hasn’t happened.”
Not even close, and he’s not in charge of the offense. Over the past two seasons, the Broncos scored 28 points only twice, let alone averaged 28 points. If Keenum repeats his performance next season, the Broncos could trade for Bill Belichick and would struggle to sniff 28. The revival here starts with a young quarterback.
“The easy part would be to walk away and say, ‘Hey, good. I’ve coached a long time in this league. I’ve worked,’” Joseph said in a rare show of reflection. “The hard part would be to come back and finish this thing. I want the hard part. I want to come back and make this thing right.”
There was love. Bradley Roby blew kisses to the bundled-up fans who lined the tunnel below the south stands. The fans blew kisses back. Brandon Marshall stopped to wave goodbye. Derek Wolfe tossed a wristband to a kid. A bunch of the vets who brought another Super Bowl parade to Colorado wondered aloud if this, finally, was their last go-round at Mile High.
“They’re going to go young,” Marshall said.
“That’s the NFL. If you’re not winning, (and) they’re not getting what they want, you’re vulnerable,” Wolfe said.
As the lights clicked off late Sunday, leaving only darkness and an ambitious janitorial crew inside Mile High, the prospect of returning to the glory days of Elway, Manning and a feared Broncos franchise has never felt so far away. Sad.
