DENVER • Shhh. Don’t tell them. Balancing work with pleasure is supposed to be a tricky act for NFL rookies.
The Ty Evans melodrama hit the Broncos locker room on Wednesday. Informed that a Colorado kid had flipped his verbal commitment from CU-Boulder to North Carolina State, Wolfpacker Bradley Chubb told Buff-for-life Phillip Lindsay: “You hear that, Phil? Nobody wants to go to CU.”
Ouch. But Lindsay’s a quick thinker who’s ready to clap back: “Hey, go get me a cup of Joe.”
It says plenty about the state of the Broncos that the youngest players remember Rule No. 1 when it comes to laughing out loud in a locker room: Win first, wisecrack later. And you learn the most about a team after a bad loss. In the moments after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Broncos in the worst loss of the Vance Joseph era, Chubb and Lindsay sat dejected at their lockers like someone had kicked their dogs. Meantime, well-paid veterans Shane Ray and Brandon Marshall laughed and carried on like winning games is the last thing they should be worried about.
Let’s do what coaches do and check the tape. Chubb and Lindsay: 12 sacks, 10 touchdowns in 27 games played. Ray and Marshall: one sack in 22 games played.
Now that’s funny.
As No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns enter Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, No. 5 pick Chubb is the most undervalued rookie of the year candidate the Broncos have ever seen. His 12 sacks broke the team record, with three games to go, and he’s averaging a sack per game over the past five, when rookies are supposed to hit the proverbial wall. These rookies see a wall as a chance to hit something.
Too many Broncos veterans are hunting for the easy way around to the other side.
What’s most impressive about these Broncos rookies is how they’ve got the whole humility thing down pat. The next time you hear Lindsay toot his own horn it will be on Interstate 25.
And Chubb? Only five players have more sacks, a list that includes Von Miller, J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald. And the 22-year-old is still cool with bringing coffee to the vets when they ask.
“We’re still the young guys. So we still do different things, like run and get them something, no matter how well we’re playing,” he said. “We’ve got a couple days left to do it, so we’ve got to enjoy it.”
And with the kind of rookie numbers that suggest Pro Bowls could become a yearly occurrence, any time is a good time to lob a good-natured shot at your classmates.
“All the rookies are respectful — except for Phil. Phil talks to anybody however he wants,” Chubb said.
If anyone could whine and complain about a lack of attention, it’s Chubb. Only one player since 1982 had more sacks through 13 games. That was San Diego’s Leslie O’Neal in 1986. But with the rise of Lindsay, the presence of Von Miller and the Broncos dangling by a 6-7 record, a solid chunk of the football world has no idea Chubb’s already one of the best players in the NFL.
“This is what I envisioned — the Chubb-Miller combination,” Miller said of their 25.5 sacks, tops among tandems.
“Everything that Chubb’s been doing, it’s all been him. It hasn’t been me and DeMarcus (Ware) showing him what to do,” Miller added. “It’s all been Chubb.”
There figures to be a jolt of extra juice for Chubb against the Browns. There’s Mayfield, the No. 1 pick who’s on a tear (“It’s impressive what he’s done so far,” Chubb said”), pass-rushing peer Myles Garrett, who said before the draft the Browns should not take another pass-rusher like Chubb, and across the field is his second cousin, Nick Chubb, a Browns running back.
“First time playing him,” Colorado’s Chubb said.
Good news! Chubb last week closed on a house in the Denver area, another reminder Colorado is lucky enough to be stuck with him for a while.
High on the Broncos’ to-do list is bridging a gap between some veterans who already got theirs, and the rookies who desperately want theirs. Fortunately, the right rookies are in charge.
